Outlined silhouette, Maribel Guardia looks splendid and spring

Delineated silhouette, Maribel Guardia looks splendid and spring | INSTAGRAM

Very fresh the beautiful Costa Rican Maribel Guardia while highlighting her great charms posing for her fans in a flirtatious spring set, from the comfort of your garden.

The charismatic television host was completely flirtatious and dynamic in her last photograph published a few hours ago, where she posed very fresh with a cute outfit of floral print, with which he wore his impressive physiognomy.

Although, we had been able to notice that in latest posts She had worn slightly more covered outfits, this time she decided to show off her more than surprising abdominal area to all of us, with a spring outfit, also highlighting her prominent attributes, while looking totally fabulous.

With her typical dynamic poses, the charismatic actress preferred by Mexican public has graced social networks by also sharing a beautiful message with a source of entertainment for all his followers in Instagram.

“Not speaking badly of anyone is the best way to speak well of yourself”, was the message he wrote for his fans on this occasion, which as is his custom, he wrote very happy for all his admirers, thus achieving more of 48 thousand likes in just a few hours.

She also proudly showed off her work in the gym, with those toned arms and shoulders, and her hairstyle highlighted her beautiful features while she looks phenomenal and jovial in a high ponytail.

The elegant outfit of the also model is comprised of a high-waisted trousers in line “a” with a top that adjusts her fantastic silhouette, managing to make both her front attributes and her gluteal region shine to the maximum, capturing all eyes. of Internet users who come across the image.

They do not tire of telling her how beautiful she is, and how charming it is to come across her images while you are browsing for a while within the snapshot application, therefore, they leave her all kinds of compliments and beautiful messages.

We cannot fail to mention that the floral print of her outfit creates the illusion of volume on the legs and chest, and at the same time makes her look stylized, thanks to the high cut of the pants, however, this has never presented a real problem. for the beautiful woman, since since she began her artistic career she has always had an exceptional figure that over the years she continues to maintain.