‘Outlander’ will not premiere its sixth season until 2022 and will be shorter

We have not met Claire and Jamie since May of last year. The Frasers abandoned us in the middle of a pandemic and, like all series, we did not know very well when we would see them again. Starz has finally given details on the sixth season of ‘Outlander’, but it is not very good news.

The chain has confirmed that the new chapters will be released “at the beginning of 2022”. In addition, the season will be shorter, with only eight episodes, although the first will last an hour and a half.. All of this is due to changes in plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Until the beginning of this year they could not get to work with the filming and they have preferred to focus on fewer episodes to launch them as soon as possible. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented series of challenges that has led us to the decision to shorten the season to give fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna flash, then we will shoot an extended seventh season with 16 chapters when life returns to normal “explains showrunner, Matthew B. Roberts.

Longer seventh season

At least we have that good news: the seventh season will have more episodes to compensate. Star had already renewed the series last March. To give more joy, since the Droughtlander will be a bit longer, we already have the first images of the sixth season. You can see them throughout the article.

These chapters will adapt Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book, ‘Viento y ceniza’. We will see the Frasers trying to put down roots in the New World as the political situation grows increasingly complicated. Faced with the outbreak of a revolution, the family will have to protect their new home.

The seventh season of the series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, which will adapt the book ‘Echoes of the Past’, has no release date yet. In Spain we can follow the series, as usual, through Movistar +.