‘Outlander’ Season 6 News, Date, Cast, and Spoilers

So it’s been quite a while since season 5 of Outlander hit Starz, and I can’t be the only one practically dying of Droughtlander. But don’t worry, people, because the Jamie Fraser-shaped hole in our hearts is slowly closing up. While it’s not totally clear when season 6 will come our way, we do know this: it’s definitely going to be one for the books. The saga is not over for our favorite clan, and new episodes are on the horizon — even if it feels like an eternity until we’ll get them.

If you’ve been following Sam Heughan’s socials (and we know you are), he’s been very good at keeping us in the know about what’s happening with the new season. He’s gushed about the scripts, given updates on filming, and even sharing glimpses of what we can expect from the costumes this season. But outside of Sam’s wonderful hints, here’s what we know about the sixth season.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Outlander IS renewed for season 6.

Thank goodness for that. Actually, the show was renewed approximately a thousand years ago, in 2018, per Starz via The Hollywood Reporter. Unlike 5, the sixth season will consist of eight episodes. And before we all start screaming about the shortened season, we need to remember COVID stopped production and limited the amount of episodes filmed. But thanks to Sam Heughan again (whatever would we do without this wonderful soul?), We do know season 7 will make up for it with double the amount of episodes than its predecessor.

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season 7 with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy. “

On behalf of the Outlander family, we thank you very much.

What will season 6 be about?

The show (mostly) faithfully follows Diana Gabaldon’s book series, and so the sixth season will adapt the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. First of all, that title … Game of Thrones, much? Tell me that doesn’t sound like A Song of Ice and Fire remix. As you may have expected from the events of season 5, the story follows Claire and Jamie as they find themselves low-key on the wrong side of history during the American Revolution. Oops.

They’ve officially wrapped filming season 6.

That’s right, everyone — new episodes are closer than we think! Woohoo! On June 1, (aka World Outlander Day), Starz (and yes, Sam too) announced the season officially wrapped before Memorial Day Weekend!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And to celebrate, the network released some official photos of what we can expect from the new season.

Robert Wilson / Starz

Robert Wilson / Starz

Robert Wilson / Starz

Robert Wilson / Starz

Also, if I may ask: why is the Fraser family just so darn cute ???

When will season 6 hit my screen?

Mark your calendars, everyone! Come early 2022, season 6 will finally drop on our screens! And the first episode? Well, it’s definitely going to be juicy, with it being a whopping 90 minutes long! Yeah, I’m going to need a glass of Sam’s whiskey to process this one.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How will I survive until Season 6?

Outlander fans are definitely going to want to put their Starz subscription to work and check out Men in Kilts in February 2021. It’s a doc series about Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish going on a Scottish road trip … what more could you want? There’s also a new romantic show coming to Starz in February called Luminaries, set in 19th century New Zealand, that has my eyes bugging out of their sockets like a thirsty cartoon character. Also, have you seen Bridgerton? Sanditon? A Discovery of Witches? Virgin River? What about Normal People? Romance on television is really having a moment; there has never been a better time to indulge.

For those of us who don’t have Starz and binge each season of Outlander when it drops on Netflix, fingers crossed that season 5 will be on the streaming service soon. (Season 4, like, just arrived.)

But if you simply cannot wait for more Outlander storylines, you could always read ahead in the series. Each season of the show has covered one book in the eight-book series, which means season 6 will be about the sixth book. If you want to read ahead for all the spoilers, you will not regret it.

Buy Every “Outlander” Book

“Outlander”

“Outlander” Book one of eight.

“Dragonfly in Amber”

“Outlander” book two of eight.

“Voyager”

“Outlander” book two of eight.

“The Drums of Autumn”

“Outlander” book four of eight.

“The Fiery Cross”

“Outlander” book five of eight.

“A Breath of Snow and Ashes”

“Outlander” book six of eight.

“An Echo in the Bone”

“Outlander” book seven of eight.

“Written in My Own Heart’s Blood”

“Outlander” book eight of eight.

Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas is an entertainment writer, UNC alum, and former Hasbro Toy Tester (yes, that’s a real thing) who actually watched all those Marvel shows on Netflix and loves The Good Place and Love Island equally.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io