“Outlander” is a “rare bird” on television today mixing romance, science fiction and history with a touch of eroticism. A combination that started working well but that with the passage of time suffers the actions of its protagonists that ended in the previous fourth season, without a doubt the weakest to date. The fifth raises the bar somewhat but still has gaps in its main arguments and roles.

It gives the impression that these chapters serve as a transition to future adventures centered on the War of Independence against the British, once the serial seems settled in that time in the United States. In this fifth, there is a fight against the “regulators”, a faction led by Murtagh that fights against the English tax oppression that leads to other parallel stories that end with the confrontation with Bonnet, the villain who raped Brianna, who lacks the greatness of the “dragon captain”, ancestor of Claire’s first husband and a new twist of events in being able to return to the future Roger, Brianna and the baby of both (who has inherited the powers of their parents). These are the main events that culminate in another savage rape, just like Jamie’s, by Frank Randall, the character played by Tobias Menzies. Everything is entertaining, it passes quickly and some plots seem almost conclusive although the good setting and the loose budget give him points in favor.

In the debit, its irregularity, since the arguments seem improvised and more or less important things are forgotten, seen in the past, as happens with Aunt Jocasta, presented as a landowner in North Carolina, a supporter of slavery, who Mysterious form changes 180º to turn out that his black butler is someone he saved, with whom he has a special friendship and has hidden a ridiculous love story with Murtagh. Also appears the missing nephew with the Indians who stars (along with Roger) in another delirious episode about suicide. That feeling of going from less to more increases, since the resolution itself is up to the task and leaves you wanting more. The best is still the central knot, with Jamie and Claire, whose actions are the most interesting, one moving between business, politics and battles and the other as a benefactor of the region, sharing their medical findings of the future in the middle of the century. XVIII.

In addition, the couple formed by Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe each year are more intertwined and raise the tone of the performances, perhaps due to the good psychological description of Jamie and Claire Fraser, compared by the less developed (and in some moments unbearable) Roger. and Brianna Mc Kenzie. They are the anchor points on which the secondary ones pivot, divided into allies and enemies, with a certain Manicheism “naif”, with good very good and bad very bad.

Let’s trust that the promising sixth season will once again raise the tone of a television phenomenon that for what counts and the originality of the how, deserves enormous respect even if it takes a couple of years where the average tone has dropped, compared to what was narrated in Scotland, although with moments that generate interest. With everything “Outlander” is still a recommended proposal among the innumerable series catalog.

Outlander 5th season (Movistar +)

2020-05-28

5.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0