Outgoing UN humanitarian chief criticizes G7 vaccination plan

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 14 (.) – Outgoing UN humanitarian affairs chief Mark Lowcock on Monday criticized the wealthy Group of Seven nations for failing to come up with a plan to vaccinate the world against COVID-19, and described the G7 promise to deliver 1 billion doses over the next year as a “small step”.

“These sporadic, small-scale charitable donations from rich countries to poor countries are not a serious plan and will not end the pandemic,” Lowcock, who left office on Friday, told .. “The G7, essentially, completely failed to show the urgency needed.”

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Canada met in Cornwall, England, over the weekend, where they agreed to work with the private sector, the Group of 20 industrialized nations and other countries to increase the contribution of vaccines for months.

“They took a small step in that very nice resort in Cornwall, but they shouldn’t be fooling themselves, it’s a small step and they still have a lot to do,” Lowcock said.

“What the world needed from the G7 was a plan to vaccinate the world. And what we got was a plan to vaccinate about 10% of the population in low- and middle-income countries, maybe within a year or so. the second half of next year, “he added.

In May, the International Monetary Fund released a $ 50 billion proposal to end the COVID-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60%. for the first half of 2022.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)