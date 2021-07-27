‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 – Cast, News, Date, Spoilers, and More

Outer Banks aka our favorite summer TV obsession is finally back for season 2. While our favorite Pogues work together to find treasure and take down any kook that gets in their way, we’re left on the edge of our seats as we wait for any news about a possible season 3.

Because of how huge season 1 was, it would be surprising if it didn’t make a grand return beyond one extra season. But anything can happen, and we’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed until season 3 news is official. So are we heading back to the OBX for another wild summer? Or do we have to take a boat off the island and say goodbye to our favorite Pogues?

Here’s everything we’ve heard about Outer Banks season 3.

JACKSON LEE DAVIS Netflix

Are we heading back to the OBX for a third season?

Sounds like we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for any official news on Outer Banks season 3. The show hasn’t been renewed for a third season just yet, so it’s all up to Netflix for now. But at least you can convince your friends to binge-watch season two so it has a better chance of coming back …

What is season 3 of Outer Banks going to be about?

Since season 2 isn’t even out yet, your guess is as good as mine. But with only a few more days left until the season premieres, it won’t be much longer until we find out what’s next for our favorite Pogues.

When would a theoretical season 3 premiere?

Well, we’d have to wait to see if season 3 is actually happening !! But the show was able to come back just a little over a year later after getting renewed, so we can probably expect it to return in summer 2022 if it gets the green light.

Tamara Fuentes Associate Entertainment Editor Tamara Fuentes is the Associate Entertainment Editor for Cosmopolitan and covers celebrity news, pop culture, television, movies, music, and books.

