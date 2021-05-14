‘Outer Banks’ Netflix Season 2 Spoilers, Air Date, Cast News

Well, it’s happened: A few months ago, I found myself watching the entirety of Netflix’s Outer Banks all in one day. To be clear, this means I spent 10 full hours staring at my TV to watch a bunch of murderous, horny teens hunting for gold in their sleepy town in the Outer Banks. But now that I’ve preemptively blown my Outer Banks wad, I am looking forward to the end of this pandemic, and — ah, yes — season 2. Here’s the deal with the second installment of this blessed mess.

Also, caution: There are spoilers below!

First, a Quick Recap of Season 1

Outer Banks is about a group of friends known as the Pogues, led by John B. Why his name isn’t just “John” remains a mystery to me, but IT’S JOHN B, OKAY? Anyway, turns out John B’s dad mysteriously disappeared while hunting for $ 400 million worth of gold that was lost at sea during a shipwreck. You’ve probably guessed what’s coming next: The Pogues end up finding the treasure while bodies pile up around them, and pretty much everyone is not who they seem. The show ends with John B getting falsely accused of murder, hopping on a boat with his girlfriend, and being chased into the eye of a storm by police. Not at all dramatic!

So Is There Gonna Be a Second Season?

YOU BET THERE WILL BE! Netflix confirmed the exciting news way back in July, and I don’t know about you, but I’m absolutely thrilled at the possibility of seeing my favorite Pogues and Kooks back on my screen some time this summer.

And if you’re wondering who’s coming back for the new season, don’t worry, guys: All your favorites are expected to make their big returns. In short: Expect new tea to be spilled by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and Austin North among all the rest of our fave side characters.

The Good News? We Might Get Many More Seasons.

Creator / showrunner Jonas Pate told USA Today he was writing season 2 while in quarantine and that he envisioned the show as a sort of “four-season novel.” He also mentioned that part of the next season of Outer Banks will likely take place in the Bahamas: “There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas — it unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks. “

If there’s any clue to use for some leverage, the show did drop a photo around the same time as the renewal with this caption: “See you in the Bahamas ✌️.” Does this mean we’re about to take a trip with the cast? We’ll let you know when we find out.

The show finished filming in April 2021.

While we were all concerned COVID-19 would impact the shooting schedule for season 2, the cast and crew were able to make it happen. Filming for the sophomore season actually started back in September, and after six months of production, the show officially wrapped in early April. As Madelyn Cline posted to her IG, it looks like there were lots of beaches, food, safety precautions, and a blossoming love affair.

And just so you know, our fave OBX couple officially celebrated one year of being together. Send a congrats to John B. and Sarah when you have the chance, why don’t you?

Oh — and we got some photos from the new season.

Praise be to everyone who works on the Netflix publicity team, because they just gave OBX fans the ultimate gift: some first-look photos from the second season. We just have one favor to ask from our favorite streaming site: PLEASE GIVE US A RELEASE DATE ALREADY!

Oh, and if these pics of our favorite cast members weren’t enough, then maybe this absolutely adorable photo of real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline might just make your heart explode:

