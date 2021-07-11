Outdoor advertising experiences a double crisis

MEXICO CITY.

The outdoor advertising industry in Mexico City is going through a double economic crisis. One generated by the covid pandemic and another by unfair competition from new companies that are exploiting illegal formats, but which are very attractive to commercial chains.

Manuel Sánchez, an outdoor advertising entrepreneur, warned that if due to the third wave of covid the epidemiological traffic light turns orange or red and new confinement and social distancing measures are determined, it would be annihilation for the industry.

The economic crisis has caused supplies for advertisers such as steel, large-format printing or plastics to become more expensive, but it is impossible for them to raise ad rates because there are few customers, who would be scared away if they see costs rise.

The representative of the company Casa Publicidad and a member of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) pointed out that the dire outlook for the industry becomes more murky if the new Law on Outdoor Advertising is approved in the Mexico City Congress. it is extremely prohibitionist.

We see with great concern that the traffic light dictated by Mexico City at this moment has the yellow color with the same contagion figures that there were when we were at a red traffic light, so I would not want to think that they could close us again because it would be annihilator for the sector.

But I also do not see that the pandemic is going to end either this year or the next. Looking ahead a little, I think that if we do well for 2023 and we have a worse threat, which is that the central government is trying to promote a new outdoor advertising law in the local Congress that is one hundred percent prohibitive and that would be the final thrust for the sector ”, alerted Sánchez.

On June 22 and 23, the capital Congress met with 200 representatives of outdoor advertising associations to discuss new advertising models and order the urban landscape, among other issues, before the local Legislative presents an initiative for the creation of this new law.

For his part, Jorge Carlos Negrete, president of the Foundation for the Rescue and Recovery of the Urban Landscape, indicated that the economic crisis generated by covid has hit the sector, which before the pandemic generated up to six billion pesos annually in the City from Mexico.

However, in March 2020 sales fell 90 percent and have currently only recovered to 60 percent. That is why the nearly 50 formal outdoor advertising companies that operate in the capital are offering promotions of up to 3×1 in the hiring of billboards.

Another phenomenon that has been registered in Mexico City is the appearance of small advertising companies, of which there is still no record and it is not known how many there are, and which are offering illegal formats, such as enveloping advertisements on the walls and windows of buildings. , which are prohibited in the Outdoor Advertising Law.

However, companies, mainly those that broadcast audiovisual products such as films, find the large formats that surround buildings very attractive, but do not take into account that these advertisements represent a risk for the protection of people and unfair competition for companies trying to abide by the law.

There are a lot of completely illegal ads that are being sold with a much lower price and a format that is prohibited that are all these wraparound ads, that is, the ads that almost completely cover the walls and windows of the buildings are new companies that they are competing unfairly with the industry, ”he said.

Negrete indicated that, in light of all these circumstances, the Government of Mexico City has not carried out actions to rearrange outdoor advertising, nor has it withdrawn spectacular advertisements on rooftops that are irregular; It also does not verify that startups are complying with the law or prevents these illegal ads from being installed.

He said that in the capital, currently, the application of the rules is paralyzed, on the pretext that a new law on outdoor advertising is being created in Congress, which will probably be analyzed in the next special session.

