Already blamed for the absence on its platform of the Fox catalog (Alien, Die Hard, etc.), Disney + is once again under fire from critics after having released a censored version of Splash, famous comedy by Ron Howard who launched in 1984 the careers of Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah.

In this modern reinterpretation of the story of the Little Mermaid, the character played by Daryl Hannah wanders naked in the streets of New York. Comic scenes that laugh at his lack of modesty. If the actress had obtained at the time not to appear entirely naked on the screen, we can nevertheless see her buttocks in the original version of the feature film, available on DVD or Blu-ray.

They are completely crazy … Especially when we remember that it is precisely to avoid modesty that Splash was produced by Touchstone https://t.co/VzuhG9cdQB – ChrisBeney (@ChrisBeney) April 13, 2020

The actress’ buttocks were, however, censored in the Disney + version. Several shots of the feature have indeed been planed to hide the privacy of the actress, noted the site Movie Censorship.

In a scene near the end of the film, while Daryl Hannah says goodbye to Tom Hanks and dives into the ocean, her buttocks were hidden using a kind of digitally added fur. Many critics and journalists have denounced this practice on Twitter, which they believe destroys the integrity of the film as a work of art.

Toy Story 2 and The Simpsons before Splash

Disney is customary by the way. A scene from Toy Story 2 was cut from the film’s new blu-rays last year due to a character deemed inappropriate reflection. Last November, when Disney + was launched in the United States, its users denounced the new changes made to A New Hope, the first installment of the Star Wars saga.

Another hiccup, which is also a recurring problem on streaming platforms: the Simpson episodes have been cropped, going from 4/3 to 16/9 format. A choice that takes away from Matt Groening’s series much of his visual humor. The episodes should be released in the correct format in the coming months.