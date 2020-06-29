Spain starts the second week after raising alarm status looking at vacation. It is barely two days before the month of July begins and many Spaniards have already begun their traditional summer vacation time. With the shadow of the coronavirus present, that of the first wave coming out and that of the second wave entering, the different sprouts that are identified keep the full attention of the health authorities.

Thus, the coronavirus from Wuhan already has killed more than half a million people and has infected more than 10 million people in 188 countries around the world. According to the daily balance drawn up by the more than half a million people, Spain is no longer in the top 5 of infections, although it is still one of the countries with the highest number of infections per million inhabitants. United States and Brazil are the two countries that, right now, have the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19: 125,714 and 57,070, respectively.

EU notices to Illa

He 6th of March, the European Comission It directly warned countries about the severity of the virus and the need to take drastic measures. Among those notices, «Reflect» on the suspension of large public events. It happened at the meeting of the European Council for Employment, Social Policy and Consumers, in Brussels, which Salvador Illa personally attended. Two days before 8-M.

The video published by OKDIARIO shows that the EU’s warnings were not limited to written reports or documents that might not have reached their intended recipients. It was about a face-to-face meeting, with the assistance of the head of Spanish Health. There, the Health Commissioner, Cypriot Stella Kyriakides, was emphatic about the “need to take courageous decisions” to contain the virus.

Insufficient control in Barajas

Pedro Sánchez affirms that the controls it has imposed on Spanish airports to stop the entry of the coronavirus they are the same as those that have regulated the rest of the large countries. But, once again, the statement is a lie. IATA records, the International Air Transport Association, reveal that those from countries such as France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom or the United States, are deeper and more serious than those applied by Spain.

Spain has focused its controls on a triple strategy who is unable to prevent asymptomatic cases of coronavirus can sneak into Spain. Controls in our country they are visual, through temperature chambers and for the personal completion of a written form that travelers who want to cross national borders have to fill in.

Sprouts in Spain

The first week with no current alarm status has ended near the 2,000 contagions confirmed by PCR in seven days. Specifically, the number of infected weekly has grown 2.7% (going from 1,862 to 1,915) compared to the last week of confinement. The monitoring and isolation of new cases has become the main objective in the fight against the pandemic after a progressive reduction in deaths from the disease, which has led to two deaths in the last 24 hours -13 in the last week and 28,343 since the beginning of the crisis-.

ANDALUSIA

A new outbreak in the Malaga region of Axaquía it has raised to ten outbreaks those registered in this community since the state of alarm was lifted, totaling 181 infected, nine more than those registered the day before.

Malaga provinceit maintains the most important outbreaks in Andalusia, with a total of 97 infected; Granada, meanwhile, accumulates five outbreaks, with 47 affected; and the other three most relevant in the region has been located in Campo de Gibraltar, with 23 infected; in Lepe (Huelva), with ten, and in the Levante-Alto Almanzora district of Almería, with four.

ARAGON

48 new cases they have been detected in the last hours in this community, of which 22 correspond to the province of Huesca and 26 to that of Zaragoza, without any link having been established so far that makes one suspect a possible outbreak.

ASTURIAS

The Principality has not recorded any deaths from coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours, the tenth consecutive day also without infections.

CANTABRIA

The region has registered a new case, which adds to the five announced this Saturday, of which four were from the same building of the other 9 positives diagnosed in this same building the last week. So in total there are 13 infected in this Santander building, it will be quarantined for 10 days.

Furthermore, after confirmation of the epidemiological link between positives, PCR tests are being carried out in all the adjoining buildings to anticipate the detection of more cases, immediately proceed with their isolation and prevent the transmission of the disease.

The death toll remains at 209 since the pandemic began, there are no ICU admissions, only two hospitalized of the 30 cases that remain active, and the cured amount to 2,803 people, 92% of the cases detected.

CASTILLA LA MANCHA

16 new cases due to coronavirus infection (10 in the province of Ciudad Real, 4 in Toledo and 2 in Guadalajara) they have been detected in the last 24 hours in Castilla-La Mancha, where a single death has been recorded in the province of Albacete.

CATALONIA

Two people have passed away due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in which 146 new infections have also been recorded.

GALICIA

It remains in 22 the number of infected people in the outbreak detected during this week in A Mariña, Lugo, a province that still has 39 active cases of the 310 in total that remain in the entire community: 72 in the A Coruña area, 22 in the Ourense area, 9 in the from Pontevedra, 132 from the Vigo area, 25 from the Santiago area and 11 from the Ferrol area.

MURCIA

Seven new cases the largest outbreak of coronavirus in the region has risen to 32, which has forced the closure of a company in the municipality of Murcia in which the latest infections have been detected linked to passengers on a flight from Bolivia.

In the second known outbreak in the Murcian community, the three affected remain in contact with another infected after traveling to the province of Granada, as detailed by sources of the Torre Pacheco City Council, where they reside.

In the balance sheet of the last 24 hours, the total assets amount to 58, of which as of this Friday there are still only 9 hospitalized in the ward and one of these in an intensive care unit (ICU).

BASQUE COUNTRY

The Basque Autonomous Community has not registered no deceased in the last hours, in which three new confirmed cases have been detected (two in Vizcaya and one in Guipúzcoa), but none of them is in principle linked to the orio focus (Gipuzkoa), the one that is more active with 18 positives.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

Seven new cases The number of positive cases among workers in the same meat industry in Rafelbunyol, in the province of Valencia, has already risen to fourteen. The latter cases are undergoing serological tests to determine if they are active infections or past infections and, therefore, to know if they are part of the detected outbreak or not.

CANARY ISLANDS

The islands have not registered any infected by coronavirus in the last 24 hours and it has been for fifteen days without any person having died from the disease.