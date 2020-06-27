Spain gradually recovers normality, but is marked by the Regrowing coronavirus outbreaks in all the country. The maximum strainer is being the Madrid Barajas airport, but the Government is not considering taking more measures than those agreed so far: taking a temperature, an eye inspection and filling out a location form.

Everyone doubts the protocol in Barajas. So much so that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) – the health agency of the European Union of which, precisely, Fernando Simón is an advisor – warns of the ineffectiveness of some measures of the Government plan to prevent the entry of the coronavirus through airports. The organization is especially critical with temperature control, the main solution of the Pedro Sánchez executive to detect imported cases.

The sprouts

In total, in Spain 21 coronavirus outbreaks are active. The one that worries the most is that of Huesca: The districts of Cinca Medio, Bajo Cinca, La Litera and Bajo Aragón-Caspe have regressed to Phase 2 of the de-escalation due to several outbreaks that have occurred in different towns such as Binéfar, Zaidín, Fraga and monsoon. Altogether they add 139 in the province, the majority temporary.

The other focus of greatest concern is that of Malaga. There has been a regrowth of COVID-19 at a Red Cross reception center and it already leaves more than 80 infections. Of course, the situation there is “practically full control, one hundred percent” and the affected building is “closed and locked”, according to the delegate of the Andalusian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro.

In total, there are 21 sprouts: in Malaga, Lepe (Huelva), Algeciras, Granada, Almería, Huesca, Zaragoza, Las Palmas, Santander (Cantabria), Gerona (Catalonia), Lérida (Catalonia), Valladolid (Castilla y León), Valencia, Cáceres (Extremadura) , La Coruña (Galicia), Lugo (Galicia), Murcia, Pamplona (Navarra), Guipúzcoa (Basque Country), Vizcaya (Basque Country) and Álava (Basque Country).

Plan in full regrowth

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has designed, at the very beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19, a plan for “prioritization of patients” in hospitals. This time he does not commit the media error of recording, as it did in another technical document on March 5, on guidelines to expel people with lower life expectancies from health care.

Now he does it in a more camouflaged way: he designs a whole scheme for hospitals, depending on saturation who have cases of Covid-19, it is they who expel those who are not “preferred patients”.

This is a new technical document from the Ministry of Health. The date is this past Friday, June 26. The report is titled ‘Recommendations for patient safety and professionals in interventional procedures in the transition phase of the COVID-19 pandemic’. And the general slogan is based on the fact that, with more occupation of the center due to a COVID-19 outbreak, there will be patients who will have to delay their interventions.

COVID latest data

The Ministry of Health continues to underestimate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last official balance of this Friday collects 28,338 dead, 8 more than the day before and 11 in the last week.

The count that OKDIARIO offers every day, adding the total figures of the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, which Health does not count, increases the number of deaths at 41,895.

In the Madrid’s community A total of 15,102 deaths have been reported -at the close of this information- while in Catalonia the funeral homes report 12,541 deaths from coronavirus, 8 more than in the balance of this Thursday.

Last Friday, Health updated the death toll from the pandemic, to 28,313. The Ministry had maintained frozen the data for twelve days, claiming the update of the autonomous communities. The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, then admitted that there may be some 13,000 more that are not confirmed.

Civil registers

The Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) has raised to 44,399 unplanned deaths between March 13 and May 22. The data represents an increase with respect to the previous figure, which has already revealed 43,034 deaths in this period. For its part, the Ministry of Health continues to underestimate the impact of the pandemic and “only” accounts for 28,338 deaths from coronavirus.

The Mortality Monitoring System has been modified in recent days, so that «it has proceeded to review trend adjustment in calculating the expected mortality ».

The result is that «a decrease in mortality expected ”and, consequently,“ an increase in excess mortality is observed ”.

“Therefore, the increase in excess is not due to the incorporation of new deaths observed from civil registriesbut to a decrease in the expected mortality line due to the adjustment for trend ».

The system is based on the information sent daily by 3,929 computerized civil registries of the Ministry of Justice, corresponding to 93% of the Spanish population and which includes all the provinces.