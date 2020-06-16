Beijing redoubled efforts this Monday (06/15/2020) to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak in some neighborhoods of the city, where 79 new cases linked to a giant market were confirmed, which forced to decree new confinements in residential areas and carry out additional tests .

The new coronavirus crisis seemed to have come to an end in China, where it emerged in late 2019 in Wuhan (center). However, a new outbreak was detected last week in the capital.

Consequently, the temperature controls that had ceased to be performed on entrances to residential areas and office buildings were reinstated. Meanwhile, the cultural and sports sites will be closed again.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 49 new cases across the country, 36 linked to the wholesale market in Xinfadi, in southern Beijing, fueling fears of a second epidemic wave. This market supplies much of the capital.

Xinfadi market was closed due to fears of a second epidemic wave (06.13.2020)

A senior official in the Haidian neighborhood reported detecting more infected people in Yuquandong, another wholesale market in the northwest of the capital. This Monday, he was strictly guarded by police and guards, according to the . news agency.

Authorities decreed the closure of neighboring points of sale and schools, and ordered confinement in 10 nearby residential areas.

Among those who had close contact with infected people linked to the Yuquandong market, some were automatically placed under quarantine. Others will have to carry “smart thermometers” permanently so they can monitor their temperature remotely.