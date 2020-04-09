At least 18 workers had some type of contact with the patient; only four presented symptoms and it was from whom the samples were taken, which were positive.

By Estrella Pedroza

A ER doctor and three nurses of the Regional Hospital number 1 of Cuernavaca of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) were infected with Covid-19 by lack of safety equipment, reported Francisco Monsebaiz Salinas, coordinator of the delegation of that agency in Morelos.

“On the information of the outbreak in the emergency department, on April 1 samples were taken for suspicious cases from an emergency physician, a resident doctor and three nurses,” said the state official.

He explained that “only the emergency doctor and three nurses tested positive.”

Monsebaiz Salinas said that, for now, the three IMSS workers are in isolation at home.

In the complaint from the medical staff, documented by Aristegui Noticias, they indicated that this contagion was due to a lack of safety material for the staff.

In response, the federal official admitted that, when the medical team had contact with a patient who arrived through Covid-19, there was still no protocol and material for the treatment of this type of illness.

It was on March 23 when the patient with coronavirus symptoms was received and once confirmation of the contagion was obtained, an epidemiological scan was carried out among the medical team that had contact with him.

It was found that at least 18 hospital workers had some type of contact with the patient, of which only four had symptoms and it was from whom the samples were taken.

He indicated that at present there is already specialized equipment, as we have “the appropriate equipment for the activity, the area and the level of contact that they will have with the patient”.

He noted that these kits are delivered to personnel who are assigned to care for respiratory problems, emergencies and the 11th floor, which has been designated to care for this disease.

Until yesterday, there are five deaths confirmed in Morelos by Covid-19, as well as 30 confirmed cases of contagion and 100 suspects. The most recent death was registered in the municipality of Jojutla. This is a 53-year-old woman with obesity and hypertension problems, who had contact with a person with coronavirus.

Among the last confirmed cases is a child under 12 years old, detected in hospitals of the number one health jurisdiction.

The little one has mild symptoms and is in home isolation; had contact with a positive family member to the virus.

… And they accuse “abandonment” by the ‘Cuau’

Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, Governor of Morelos, “has left us alone in the contingency,” denounced the mayors of the 36 municipalities that make up the entity, after announcing the creation of a common front to address the health crisis.

After meeting at the City Museum, located in the Center of Cuernavaca, a commission of mayors announced the formation of a common front to face the contingency.

They explained that so far the state government has remained distant. This, after last weekend, the state president recorded a spot in an inflatable hospital that will attend to Covid-19 cases in phase 3 of the epidemic, which was later dismantled because it was only a simulation.

“Knowing that we are alone, today we are trying to get ahead in this (the contingency) that we did not contemplate,” said Antonio Villalobos Adán, mayor of the capital of Morelos.