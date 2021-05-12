Out with tattoos! Raúl Araiza strips off everything and boasts | Instagram

The famous actor Raúl Araiza captured the attention of women on his social networks after he revealed that he would strip everything … apart from tattoos! The dear driver of the Today Program He shared a very special scene on his Instagram stories.

The Negrito shared some brief images that correspond to behind the scenes of the recordings of The soulless, a film starring Livia Brito and José Ron. Raúl Araiza Herrera recorded himself during preparation for the scene.

Also a member of Members on Air He can be seen without a shirt and fixing his hair, because as he indicated, he was preparing for a bed scene. Raul Araiza He confessed that for this scene he would say “outside tattoos”, but not because it would show them, but on the contrary, because the makeup team would take care of making them disappear.

Araiza shared the magic of the team showing how one of her tattoos found on her shoulder “disappeared”. The images left more than in evidence the professionalism of Raúl Araiza Herrera since there was nothing nervous about the proximity of the compromising scene.

He recently caused a stir when Juan José Origel revealed that he sent a photograph of a beautiful woman to the host of the Hoy Program with whom he wrote that this was his lover. Apparently, Raúl Araiza was confused by the message and preferred not to respond.

Pepillo shared that Araiza did not know that this beautiful girl was the one who would give life to her lover in the melodrama of La Desalmada, so it was only a “trap.” Raúl Araiza is currently full of work and great success.

The followers of the also television presenter feared that he would leave the Hoy Program, this after it was revealed that he would join the cast of José Alberto Castro’s telenovela; however, to the fortune of viewers, it was revealed that he would continue to be part of the cast of the morning Televisa star.

Although he stayed on Hoy, later it was necessary to point out that Raúl would be absent from the morning on Thursdays and Fridays, which would be destined for the recordings of La Desalmada. Along with the Hoy Program and La Desalmada, Norma Herrera’s son is also part of the Members al Aire team, Unicable’s irreverent program.