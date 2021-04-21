Out with blouse! Lizbeth Rodríguez boasts a roll and much more

Out with your blouse! Lizbeth Rodríguez boasts a roll and much more | Instagram

Possessor of great beauty, Lizbeth Rodríguez knows what she has and that is why she shows off even her rolls! The beautiful ex-girl Badabun decided to share a photograph on social networks where this detail stood out because the youtuber said out bluisa !.

In her original style, Lizbeth Rodríguez posed for the camera lens while playing standing on a swing supported by a tree; However, it was not her daring that caught the eyes, but her beautiful anatomy and that the influencer decided to take off her blouse to pose.

The former host of Exposing Infidels She took out not only her blouse, but her best smile, to pose like a professional for the camera. Rodríguez got on the swing and then leaned his body back and waved with one hand.

It may interest you: Sheathed in leather, Chiquis Rivera raises her charms

Lizbeth Rodriguez she stole many sighs with the outfit she decided to wear for this photograph, as this beautiful woman wore light pants, white tennis shoes and decided not to wear a blouse, so her charms were the protagonists of the photograph.

The same star of Youtube He was the one who highlighted the detail that appeared on top of his pants, a roll, that despite asking someone to erase it and his request was made, showing it showed how proud he is.

This image was shared 23 hours ago on the official Instagram account of Lizbeth Rodriguez and has exceeded 200 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Even Celia Lora herself reacted to the charms of Eros’s mother.

It may interest you: Ex-driver of Hoy talks: He made my life miserable

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL LIZ HERE

Ignore my fish market. Whoever comments LONJA letter by letter without being interrupted I follow them

Netizens took advantage of the celebrity’s comment box to assure her that she is beautiful and fill with hearts and compliments for this successful and hardworking woman.

It may interest you: With squares!, The former driver of Hoy boasts a new figure

Although for a while the infidels had a sigh, Liz knows that her followers love this type of content and that is why she returned to check cell phones. Lizbeth Rodríguez launched her series Infidels, with the same format as Exposing Infidels.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Recently, the former Badabun star shared that they have a lot of work and that he was in Veracruz discovering the unfaithful jarochos. Lizbeth was quite active in that state amid recordings, interviews, and more.