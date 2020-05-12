Looking for work in Mexico is not always easy, and less in the midst of a pandemic. If you ran out of work or were already unemployed before this, we share some tips to help you cope better. Read Home office increases productivity, but also chronic stress

Looking for a job in times of coronavirus

The first thing you must take into account is that as a society we are going through a difficult time due to a pandemic. It is estimated that in Mexico there are already half a million people who have lost their jobs.

This has nothing to do with you, nor with your level of productivity or professionalism, but with a global health and economic crisis. The first thing you must take into account is that as a society we are going through a difficult time due to a pandemic.

Read Basic basket prices continue to rise

Read AMLO: tomorrow will announce a plan to return to ‘new normal’

It is estimated that in Mexico there are already half a million people who have lost their jobs. This has nothing to do with you, nor with your level of productivity or professionalism, but with a global health and economic crisis.

Yes there is work, not everywhere, but there is

Although the country is going through a wave of massive layoffs due to the fact that many companies had to close to prevent the spread of viruses, there are sectors where the demand for personnel has increased, and they are hiring!

The first thing that experts recommend is to inform yourself about what are the restricted activities and those considered essential and allowed in your locality, to seek employment in the latter.

The most demanded

In recent weeks, recruiting companies have seen increased demand for personnel in the pharmaceutical, supermarket and food preparation sectors, as well as the medical supplies industry and even funeral services.

Lose your fear and ask for it

You do not need to be a pharmacologist chemist to work in the pharmaceutical industry, as these companies also require administrators, inventory managers, cleaning staff, transportation and dining services, so you may not meet the profile to be in the laboratory, but to other areas. Submit your resume!

Do you know how to lead teams? There is also work

Recruitment companies have also noticed in recent weeks that vacancies for leadership positions in companies have increased and they attribute it to the fact that in the face of the economic crisis and with a large part of the team working at home, what corporations need are “problem solvers” and leaders to help them coordinate teams remotely, take advantage and recover from the crisis.

Keep doing what you do best

Find new channels to continue working on your own. Home confinement also opens the possibility for you to offer your professional services through some platform. For example: if you know how to bake cakes, you can take courses online to earn an income when you get a job. Likewise, if your activity was commerce, this is a good time to improve your online sales page, and if you don’t have one, create one.

Don’t wait sitting

Another expert tip is to take advantage of this time to better prepare yourself with online courses to learn or improve a second language, soft skills or even a trade. In this way, you will be better prepared and you will be a better candidate when economic activity picks up and companies hire again.

We know it’s hard, but take it easy

In the best of scenarios, coexistence restrictions will begin to be gradually lifted from June, but nobody expects the economy to rebound immediately, in fact, for some sectors, the recovery is expected after a year. Finding a job could get even more complicated, so the best advice is: take it easy, you’re also going to get out of this one!

.