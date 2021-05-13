Out of Venga La Alegría ?, comes Laura G’s replacement

Out of Venga La Alegría ?, Laura G’s replacement arrives | Instagram

Viewers were greatly surprised when they realized that the host Laura G was absent from the Venga La Alegría program. Everything seemed to indicate that the competition of the Today Program was changing to one of its most characteristic faces today and even had a replacement.

Many were surprised to see the charismatic Penelope Menchaca in the place of the former Televisa host, but her followers stopped worrying shortly after.

Although many thought that Laura G I would leave the morning of Aztec TV, the truth is that everything is just about a well-deserved vacation.

It was the Instagram account of the former collaborator of Carlos Loret de Mola who revealed that not only was she on vacation, but also that she went with her husband and children for a few days out of town.

Laura González shared photographs in which you can see how the family is on board a plane heading to their destination. Meanwhile, the former host of 12 hearts came to entertain Come the joy.

Penelope met very early in the forum to cover Laura’s spaces, but also, later, at 12 o’clock, she also covers Anete Cuburu, who leaves the program to be part of Al Extremo.

Venga la Alegría has been in the midst of rumors recently in what they describe as desperate attempts to reach the audience of the Hoy Program.

Viewers were recently upset after hosts announced that John Cena would be on the show. This news even became a trend in social networks, so that later discontent with it became a trend.

According to netizens, they expected the former wrestler to be a guest on the show, to interact with them and others; however, what they got was a few minutes of a screen interview with El Capi Pérez.

The interview was very brief and in it John Cena spoke of his participation as Dominic Toretto’s brother in the most recent Fast and Furious movie.

Viewers used social networks to point out Venga La Alegría as fraud since it made us think something that it really did not give and as if that were not enough, the interview was launched very late in the program.