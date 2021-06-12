Out of Today ?, Galilea Montijo is absent and unleashes rumors | Instagram

Was it out of the Today Program?, Galilea Montijo greatly concerned his followers after the beautiful companion of Andrea Legarreta was absent on Friday, June 11, The Stars Dance Today.

The beautiful television host from Guadalajara was not in the picture of the now famous dance contest that takes place within the Hoy Program, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, which she has conducted since its inception and this worried viewers.

It was Arath de la Torre who was in charge of covering the absence of Martha Galilea Montijo as conductor of the contest; however, many missed the wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias. To the carelessness of many, Montijo’s absence was for something really good.

One of the main conductors of the Hoy Program was absent nothing more and nothing less because Andrea Rodríguez Doria’s production decided to give her some time for herself on the occasion of her last birthday.

Apparently, Galilea Montijo continued his birthday celebrations this weekend and the Hoy Program was not in his plans. Hopefully the beautiful TV presenter had a great time.

Meanwhile, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy got more intense, as the final is approaching and all the contestants are taking their best dance steps on the floor. Who will be the winner?

Definitely one of what most attracted attention during this week on Televisa’s star morning program was the dance “Es lo que hay” that Latin Lover and some of the participants of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy such as Raúl Sandoval, Silverio, Memo and Others, they prepared, this as a birthday present for the beautiful Galilea Montijo and Mariana Echeverría.

With their best movements and disguised as policemen, firefighters, Apaches and others, the handsome celebrities appeared on the dance floor of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and left those present heated, especially Gali and Andrea Legarreta and the public.