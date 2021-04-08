Out of this world, Alexa Dellanos shines even with casual clothes | INSTAGRAM

On several occasions we have been able to see the beautiful model and American influencer Alexa Dellanos posing in elegant outfits or swimsuits, however, this time she wanted to show that she can shine to the fullest even with a super casual outfit.

This is how he demonstrated it by uploading a snapshot of the highest quality in which he appears wearing a blue jeans and one black blouse With what was enough to gather almost 50 thousand likes in a short time and hundreds of comments where her fans congratulate her, flatter her and of course describe the occasional creative compliment.

There is no doubt that daughter of Myrka Dellanos knows very well how to handle his Instagram official drawing the attention of users every time he has the opportunity, either showing a lot of skin or simply modeling with his great experience in front of the camera in the simplest but beautiful way that all Internet users love.

The beautiful young woman has not stopped producing entertainment for many years now, trying to increase the number of followers she has on instagram but a bit stagnant with the number of 3 million, but, in her tiktok lately she has been growing a lot and even already surpassed her account of the photos.

And it is that of course tiktok users appreciated her beauty quickly and began to continue sharing her content and making the algorithm love her quickly and share her with all the new users who still did not know her.

In his videos he appears dancing even doing the odd lipsing, coordinating his lips according to the sounds that are fashionable in the application, a practically instantaneous success and that will surely continue to grow.

The achievements of Alexa Dellanos only multiply and being the daughter of a renowned journalist like Myrka Dellanos, her reach has been a little greater in fact, her fans really enjoy seeing them together, they have even said that they look like sisters of the beautiful and young people that they see.

It should be remembered that last year since the world situation began, Alexa Dellanos was a little worried about her mother since she did not stop attending the Telemundo graduation forum.However, today she is a little calmer and things are going on wheels.

Finally, we recommend you not to miss the beautiful content of Alexa Dellanos on the show since here we rescue her best stories, novelties, curiosities and even those curious data that she has spent revealing little by little, such as that she does plan to get married but does not know when it will be Right moment.