Out of the Gold Cup ?: Keylor Navas the great absentee of the Costa Rican pre-list

The goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain, Keylor Navas He was excluded from the Costa Rican National Team’s preliminary list that will be facing the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper, former Real Madrid was reported injured by the Paris Saint Germain so it will be the first time that he has not defended Costa Rica’s three posts in the Gold Cup since the 2011 edition.

Also read: Danik Michell, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off his toned figure in ‘spicy’ video

In addition to Navas, the coach Luis Fernando Suarez It also left out Óscar Duarte and Cristian Gamboa, elements that play outside their country.

These are those summoned to #LaSele who will start work for the next @GoldCup Full note: https://t.co/7QA2MypR4N#VamosTicos pic.twitter.com/pt1bi6QJdv – FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) June 25, 2021

In the preliminary list, 27 players were called and on July 1 the official call will be presented with 23 players.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

2021 Keylor Navas PSG Gold Cup