We see series beyond our possibilities. So many, that old football fans have already stopped epatar the bourgeois by the number of games that we plug. I myself, who became concerned that soccer filled everything in my life, I do not give credit. I breathe a sigh of relief, but at the same time I feel the discreet charm that adorned me escape me. The tired of the ball that I once was for those around me is no longer scary. The fault is so much series.

Too much football? No one rebukes me anymore for it. I am no longer that brave man who risked courtships by fleeing soon on Sundays to see the summaries of Stadium Study (the one from then, without chatters), who narrowed his eyes to see the matches (only the matches, poorly thought) encoded from Channel + and who invented funerals in Soria to go on-site to the most impudent balompedic appointments.

The comparison offends. There is not even live football at all hours in front of the platforms that offer series 24/7: not even that of ‘The game of the century’ imposes against the number of best series of the year, of the decade and of history that does not we can lose ourselves, with that dissatisfaction of never reaching anything left by those who claim to see everything.

And, in full discomfort, the docuseries of footballers, which get out of hand. There were a thousand reasons to charge against Sergio Ramos’ heart, but it has been easier to criticize the footballer everywhere. The series fiasco is not your fault. He has enough to control his leftovers in the field and that his hat does not fall off him. Biographies do not need to be challenged by their characters to enjoy them. If a capital footballer offers little beyond the folkloric (he leaves several pearls there) it is that Amazon it has failed. And if the excuse is that Ramos vetoed, then he shouldn’t have been filmed. The series is a choteo; to value the footballer are their matches. Like 0-1 in Seville last night. Between series and series, we criticized Sergio Ramos beyond our possibilities.