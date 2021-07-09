“Out of respect I will not say anything”

Jesús Cintora and Joan Baldoví. (Photo: TVE)

It is an open secret: Clear things, the program that Jesús Cintora presents in the mornings on TVE, will end on July 22 and will not return.

The news has caused a lively controversy on Twitter, where this Wednesday the hashtag #CintoraTVE is among the most talked about topics of the day. And even more so after the scene that took place this Tuesday the deputy of Compromís Joan Baldoví and the journalist himself.

“Some officials like Inspector Morocho get rid of it by sending them to Canfranc, and other programs that have a large audience probably get rid of them to send them to unemployment,” the politician denounced in the program itself before asking TVE to reconsider your decision and maintain at least one political program.

“I understand that public television viewers also have the right to have a political program. Therefore, I would ask them to reconsider the decision and to maintain a political program for the next season, ”insisted Baldoví.

Faced with those words, Cintora chose to bite her tongue: “Out of respect for where I am, I’m not going to say anything at the moment. I try to be professional. We will talk in due course and there is a lot to talk about ”.

After firing Baldoví, the journalist returned to the topic: “You always try to stay out of respect for many people. The same with one is not having so much respect, but this team tries to be respectful until the end ”.

