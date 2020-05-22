Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the entertainment industry and has caused Marvel Studios to delay the release dates of all its phase four projects, leaving doubt as to when Falcon will become Captain America.

The first exclusive streaming series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was forced to discontinue production in March, when the world entered a virtual state of blockade, but there must have been enough material in which Marvel continues to trust that the series can be completed on the stipulated date.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​plans to finish production in the next two months, and with many European countries willing to relax restrictions placed on film and television teams, the series will presumably be one of the first major projects to resume operations, but it won’t be immediately for Falcon to become Captain America.

Although not much has been shown in the official images yet, there is not even a specific synopsis of the plot, from what has been seen so far it seems that there are certain high-ranking people who do not want Sam Wilson to inherit the iconic cloak of the Captain America despite the fact that Steve Rogers gave him the shield at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

When will Falcon become Captain America? Anthony Mackie has frequently spoken about how important it is for him to interpret the new CapBut the actor could wait for a second season to secure his role.

Marvel Studios has always been known for playing long-term when it comes to its heroes, so it does not seem surprising that they hold on a little longer in the great moment of the program.

Still, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is slated to hit Disney + in August, this will happen until the end of the first season.