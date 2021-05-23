Out of here! How to eject frees from your Netflix account, Amazon Prime, HBO, Disney Plus and more | Technology

Online security does not only concern bank accounts, protecting services such as streaming platforms for which we pay a subscription is also important. If you suspect that your Netflix, HBO or Prime Video account is being stolen, follow these tricks.

There are many cases in which it is advisable to change the password of our online accounts and verify that we are the only users under that profile. You may have received recommendations for content that you do not usually watch or a warning that you have exceeded the limit of devices connected to an account.

If you have noticed unusual activity on any of the streaming services you use as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video, among others. Something that makes you suspect that there is an intruder scrounging your subscription. There are ways to check how many devices are connected or when the last connections were made in most of these applications.

It is true that some do not offer this information, but they do offer the possibility of deactivate all devices on which your account has been used and change the password to strengthen security and expel the possible intruder. We are going to go one by one among the most popular applications to learn how to carry out this process that, in reality, we should all do at least once a year.

We have tried to check the device history and change the password from the applications to the mobile, but there are some services that are more convenient to enter from the computer on the website. In any case, the process is very similar in almost all of them.

Streaming platforms:

Netflix

Let’s start with Netflix, which is the most popular platform. Checking how many devices have been connected to your Netflix account is very simple, but at the same time very confusing. This service generates a list of devices and connections that have been consuming their content from your account in the last year, indicates the type of device and the IP address of your router or the data line, as well as the date and time of connection.

For this reason in my account I have found several Android phones, a computer connected from Google Chrome and another from Microsoft Edge, for example. Most were connecting from the same recent IP address, that of my home router. However, others appeared from Barcelona or La Rioja (for a moment I thought it was someone else, but no). They are the connections that I have made without being connected to WiFi, with mobile data and that my telephone line operated from those parts of Spain.

That is why we say that it is confusing. In the end, it is best to remove all those devices and change the Netflix password every few months for added security and in the event of any suspicion of theft. These are the steps to follow:

Enter the Netflix application and click on your profile, the icon in the upper right corner. You will see the different profiles and some data of the application. Go down until you find Account And enter. It will take you to the browser and your personal data. Again, scroll down until you find a menu with the option “Recent device streaming activity“There you have all the connections that have been made with different devices. Back in the previous menu, you will also see the option”Sign out of all devices“and above”Change Password“, in case you discover that there is an intruder using your account. This process would be interesting to do every so often.

Amazon Prime Video

In the case of Amazon Prime Video, the system is a bit more complete, which is appreciated. We can check Prime Video, the series and movies platform, those devices that have recently been connected. The application tells us the type of device, the operating system (Amazon App for Android or iOS) and the start date. You can register a more specific name to distinguish your mobile from that of your partner, for example. Those unknown can be eliminated.

The process is very simple:

Enter the application of Amazon Prime Video. Access your personal profile Go into Registered devices.

You can also log out of all the Amazon applications that you have installed in the terminal, remember that when you enter one the others start automatically with the credentials that you have given in the first one.

But if you really have a suspicion that someone is using your Prime subscription, you’d better go to the main app. If they are stealing your series and movies, they may also be taking advantage of other Amazon services.

The good thing is that from the main Amazon Prime application you can also make this query and reinforce the security of your account by disconnecting all devices, changing the password and applying two-step authentication. So every time they try to enter from a mobile, tablet or computer, an SMS will reach the mobile with a code. No one will be able to override your authority.

To activate this double authentication you must first go to your profile, then enter Login and security and click on Two-Step Verification Settings.

HBO Spain

For those of you who are HBO subscribers, here you have the instructions to carry out the same procedures that we have carried out on the previous platforms. This service only offers the device model and the option to delete it, without indicating the last time it was connected.

To create this record, HBO offers a confirmation code every time the account is entered from a new device, so we can add that new device to the list safely. This time we have consulted the devices connected to our account on the computer:

Enter the HBO Spain website and enter your credentials. On My account you will find a menu where it says My Devices Of course, you also have the option to change the password in that same menu.

Disney Plus

We now turn to the platform of Marvel and the Disney Princesses. This service does not allow you to check the connections that have been made with your account lately so it is not easy to find out if there is an intruder among us. However, that does not prevent us from carrying out the same reorganization process as with the other platforms.

To clean your Disney Plus account and change the password, follow these steps:

Enter the application and click on the your profile icon, Lower right corner. Once inside, look for the section of Account. There you will see the option of “Sign out of all devices“below your email and password. You can also click on the icon next to the password to request a new one. In addition to indicating the current password, they will send you an email to verify your identity and ask for the new password.

Movistar Plus

Movistar is one of the large platforms in Spain, but it is one of those services that does not offer this option from the mobile application. Your app is very simple, because your bet is streaming content through the television and a device connected to it. For this reason, it is more convenient for you to make the query from the computer’s browser.

In this case you must enter the website of Movistar Plus. After entering your email and password, click on the button Client Area of the upper strip You have three options in the menu, choose the second Device management Inside you will see the list of available options. Movistar differentiates between those that are outside the home and those that you use inside, although you can only use a maximum of 3 devices at the same time. To change the password you have to go to My personal information.

Remembering all the passwords for all your online services and making them secure is a difficult milestone to achieve without the help of the password manager

Filmin

We finish with Filmin, perhaps I am not one of the most popular, but its offer is very interesting if we are looking for content far from the style of Netflix or Disney Plus. We have to recognize that it is the application that has given us the most problems, the web works better, although we can also put some buts.

Filmin, like Disney Plus, does not offer information about the history of devices that are using your account, so you will have to be guided by your instincts. At the slightest suspicion, better safe than sorry. Let’s see where the password change is requested:

In the mobile application, in the side menu on the left. Click on your profile to display a second menu. Then enter Setting and in Password. Tap on Request change.

At this point, Filmin will send you an email with the necessary information to complete the password change process. It may take a while, it has been difficult for us to receive it.

Changing passwords from time to time is something we should do regularly on each of the digital devices and services we use, including the router. If you have problems remembering them, you can always use a password manager where you can keep them all well protected, so you only have to remember one password, the one that opens the drawer where you keep all the others.

We also recommend that you use the two-step verification system whenever possible. Most applications and systems that offer it resort to sending codes by SMS or mail, it is more convenient and faster, but it has a weaker mechanism compared to others such as security keys.