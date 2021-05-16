Out indefinitely; Corey Seager suffered a broken right hand

Los Angeles shortstop Dodgers, Corey seager He came out with a wrist injury after being hit in the middle of an MLB game.

Injuries continue to haunt the players of the Dodgers and at the same time, sinking said team among the worst records in the National League.

This time, through the game of the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers Corey Seager He was hit by a ball on his right wrist. Dodgers doctors forced Seager to leave the game to examine them and see how much damage the ball hit him on his lower wrist.

After the game, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right hand and will be out indefinitely.

Here the report:

Sensitive low for the Los Angeles Dodgers. An X-ray performed on Corey Seager revealed a fracture in his right hand. You will be absent indefinitely. 🎥: https://t.co/WjgOCQWllB pic.twitter.com/0l8x1m9bZv – Katherine Rosales (@Katherine_Rosz) May 16, 2021

It should be noted that if he continues he has to be sent to the disabled list it would be a great and hard loss for Los Angeles Dodgers who are recovering after losing 5 consecutive series for the first time since 2017; and it continues without a doubt one of his best weapons and by the way the heart of his infield, the shortstop.