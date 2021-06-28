Out after years in the UFC, Diego Sánchez opens up to the possibility of joining Bare Knuckle FC: “It would be fun.”

Diego Sanchez

The American Diego Sánchez could soon be on a new adventure in his time in contact sports. After terminating your contract with UFC, where was part from 2005, “The Nightmare” ruled out retiring and opened up to the possibility of fighting in Bare Knuckle FC, an event that is known for its bare knuckle boxing matches.

The statements were made by Sanchez at the BKFC 19 press conference.

Notice

“If one day I enter BKFC, yes, it would be fun. I never liked UFC gloves. So, I think it’s better. You have to be smarter. We probably have to do a boxing match first, warm up our hands. But let’s see. We are going to keep everything open ”, he claimed Sanchez.

The good relationship of Diego Sanchez, and the president of the franchise, David feldman. When asked about the conversations between the two, Diego he only had praise for the high office.

“I like Dave, he’s a good man. He flew me here and it’s not the first time he’s done that. Dave is a kind of word and I appreciate that. “, the American concluded.

Diego Sanchez gained visibility in MMA by winning the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. After that, there were 32 fights inside the Octagon with a final record of 19-13. In his last fight, he lost a unanimous decision to Jake matthews on UFC 253.

