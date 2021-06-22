Ousmane Dembélé will be operated; reveal time that will be out

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembélé suffers a disinsertion of the biceps tendon in his right knee that will force him to undergo surgery, according to the Catalan club’s medical services reported on Tuesday.

Dembélé had participated – coming off the bench – in France’s first two matches at the European Championship and retired injured in the second of them, which was played this Saturday in Budapest, against Hungary.

The player underwent medical tests in Barcelona today that confirmed the worst omens: a new serious injury to the Frenchman, which will prevent him from starting the season with the Barça team.

Although Barça has not reported how long Dembélé will be out, according to the newspaper ‘L’Equipe’, the recovery period will be approximately four months.

Ousmane Dembélé seemed to have put the injury drama behind him in Ronald Koeman’s first season on the bench, in which he played a total of 44 games and scored 11 goals.