Ousmane Dembelé says goodbye to the European Championship

MADRID.

The French winger Ousmane Dembelé will no longer play in this European Championship after having to abandon the concentration of his team due to the injury suffered last Saturday in the duel against Hungary, which could put him off the pitch for three months.

Ousmane Dembelé is forced to resign for the rest of EURO 2020. The forward underwent radiological examinations on Sunday night at the Budapest hospital and recovery times are incompatible with his tenure in the group currently playing EURO 2020 “, said the French Federation on its website.

The organism indicated that the same Sunday the medical team of the French team was able to “talk” with the FC Barcelona team about the discomfort he had in a tendon in his left knee and that made him leave the field of play. However, according to the media, Dembélé could also have a thigh injury that could cause him to undergo surgery and leave him out for three months.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.