Ousmane Dembélé leaves his continuity with FC Barcelona in the air

Ousmane Dembélé, a French international, left his future open at Barcelona, ​​with whom he ends his contract in 2022, and specified that neither he nor the club “are in a hurry” for a possible renewal, in an interview published this Wednesday in L’Equipe.

The 24-year-old, called up with the French national team for the European Championship after a long absence, clarified that he is now “totally focused” on the international tournament, in which France debuts on the 15th against Germany.

“I do not know, we will see. We will meet with the management,” said the winger to a question about his stay at Barça. He was pleased to have chained 44 matches, adding up all the competitions, something unprecedented in his last three years, in which he was punished for injuries.

“I have done a lot of prevention work during the week, before and after training. I reinforce my hamstrings that have given me so much trouble,” he said.

At Barcelona, ​​Dembélé did not consider that there is an end of the cycle and yes “the beginning of something”: he cited the arrival of Roland Araújo, Oscar Mingueza, Sergiño Dest and Ansu Fati.

The 2018 world champion also spoke about his relationship with Lionel Messi, whose permanence at the Spanish club is not guaranteed either.

“He is a good guy, a leader. He is open, talks a lot, I get along great with him from day one. I am not under pressure to play with him, he gives a lot of advice on the field. He advises me to attract the opponent, face, dribble “, he pointed.

