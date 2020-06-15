Miley Cyrus has surprised her Spanish followers by requesting, through Twitter, the support of Pedro Sánchez to curb the « disproportionate impact » of the coronavirus in communities marked by racial inequalities and access to healthcare. « Please, will you join us, Pedro Sánchez? « Asked the singer. The disease has claimed the lives of 116,000 people in the United States alone.

Pedro Sánchez and Miley Cyrus, united for the cause

The Prime Minister has not ignored the message and has joined the « Global Goal: Unite for Our Future » campaign, which is fighting to guarantee treatment for covid-19 for all. « Spain is a leader in initiatives such as the ACT-Accelerator to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnoses to combat covid-19. Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and the multilateral response is the only way to go so as not to leave anyone behind« , the socialist president has responded.

Spain is coleader in initiatives such as the ACT-Accelerator to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnosis to fight # COVID19. Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and multilateral response is the only way forward not to let anyone behind. #GlobalGoalUnite https://t.co/LKSNL18asN – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 13, 2020

The truth is that, beyond the anecdote, Cyrus has not only addressed the President of the Government of Spain with this campaign. The artist also sent a message to the government leaders of Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands, highlighting the initiative of the Global Citizen Foundation, which tries to ensure equal access to medical treatment for all citizens.

Most commented

As expected, the most surreal alliance of this quarantine has flooded social networks with clever memes. Some joked about Cyrys ‘long-remembered role in’ Hannah Montana‘or with the presumed emotion of the president when receiving a message from the author of « Wrecking Ball », while others directly placed Sánchez on stage with the singer to interpret one of her hits.

Miley Cyrus saying goodbye to her house to move to Moncloa with Pedro Sánchez. pic.twitter.com/1CxbynIKmT – ÓSCAR ???? (@ Osc_26) June 12, 2020

pedro sánchez seeing the notification of the tuip of miley cyrus pic.twitter.com/mkyCMwRDFN – Isomaeru (@Timainas_) June 12, 2020

Pedro Sánchez when he has seen that Miley Cyrus has mentioned him in a tweet. pic.twitter.com/OIAOewjiTQ – Carla Seguí (@Segui_Carla) June 12, 2020

Abascal from his house seeing that Miley Cyrus talks about you with you with Sánchez and he does not have a mg of Trump pic.twitter.com/YidPO3teg1 – comment (@ tegustasertont4) June 12, 2020

What I did not expect from 2020 is that a Miley Cyrus ft would be produced. Pedro Sánchez. pic.twitter.com/ZgwkORCULQ – Carlos Hinojosa (@carloshinojosav) June 12, 2020