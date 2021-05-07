Ourense welcomes As Pontes to its fiefdom

05/07/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

The As Pontes visit this Saturday to O Couto to measure yourself with Ourense in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:15.

The Ourense eagerly arrives on matchday six after winning the last two matches of the competition against him Fisterra at home (0-2) and against Paiosaco-Irons as local (4-3). In addition, the locals have won two of the five games played so far, with a streak of 36 goals in favor and 43 against.

On the visitors’ side, the As Pontes achieved a tie to one against the UD Atios, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the five games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the As Pontes He has won zero of them and adds a figure of 50 goals conceded against 23 in favor.

Regarding the results as a local, the Ourense He has achieved a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played in his stadium, so that we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the As Pontes has a balance of two defeats in two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Likewise, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against As Pontes. The last time these teams met in the competition was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 0-1 result for the hosts.

Analyzing its position in the classification table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the Ourense they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 12 points. The team of Fernando Curras He comes into the game in sixth position and with 32 points before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in tenth position with 20 points.