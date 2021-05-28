Ourense host CSD Arzua on matchday nine

05/28/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

The Arzua visit this Saturday to O Couto to measure yourself with Ourense in his ninth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Ourense He faces the match of the ninth day with the desire to add more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Viveiro CF in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won three of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 40 goals in favor and 47 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the CSD Arzua had just won their last two games 4-0 and 0-1, the first against the UD Atios in his fiefdom and the second against him Pontellas out of his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Ourense. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them and has a balance of 43 goals scored against 30 goals received.

In reference to local performance, the Ourense He has won twice, been beaten once and drawn once in four games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he doesn’t want more points to slip away at his stadium. At home, the CSD Arzua They have won once, lost twice and drawn once in their four games so far, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium. Ourense if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Ourense and the results are a victory for the locals. The last match they played on Ourense and the Arzua in this tournament it took place in January 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the locals.

Currently, the CSD Arzua it is ahead in the standings with a difference of seven points with respect to its rival. The Ourense He arrives at the meeting with 36 points in his locker and occupying the sixth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 43 points and occupy the third position in the competition.