Ourense defends the lead against CSD Arzua

06/11/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the eleventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Ourense and to Arzua in the O Couto.

The Ourense He reaches the eleventh meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the tournament after having drawn 3-3 against the Viveiro CF in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in six of the 10 matches played to date with a figure of 57 goals for and 41 against.

On the visitors’ side, the CSD Arzua was imposed on Ribadumia 3-1 during their last match of the competition, with so many of Ivan garcia Y Pedro Delgado, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Ourense. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the CSD Arzua He has won five of them and adds a figure of 32 conceded goals compared to 46 in favor.

In terms of home performance, the Ourense He has won five times in five games played so far, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the CSD Arzua has a record of one victory, three defeats and a draw in five games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of the Ourense to try and break the statistics.

Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Ourense, as they have already won three away games. The last time they faced the Ourense and the Arzua in this tournament it was in October 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 1-3 in favor of Ourense.

To this day, the Ourense it is ahead in the standings with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. The Ourense he is the current leader of the Second Phase of the Third Division and has 49 points on his scoreboard. For his part, CSD Arzua it has 46 points and occupies the third position in the classification.