Ourense beats Fisterra at home

06/13/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The Ourense won 2-0 against Fisterra during the meeting held this Sunday in the O Couto. The Ourense He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Paiosaco-Irons at home (0-1) and the other in front of CSD Arzua in his fiefdom (1-0). On the visitors’ side, the Fisterra lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous duel against the UD Atios. With this defeat, the Finisterre team was placed in eighth position after the end of the match, while the Ourense is fifth.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Tiago Rodriguez in the 56th minute. Subsequently, the Orense team scored, distancing themselves thanks to the success in front of goal by Hugo Garcia in the 66th minute, thus closing the match with a 2-0 result in the light.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Ourense who entered the game were Raul Champi, Alberto Marcos, Rodriguez Y Ruben Duran replacing Carlos, Melo, Hugo Garcia Y Tiago Rodriguez, while changes in the Fisterra They were Herbert, Pablo Vigo, Lobelos Y Marcote, who entered to replace Mackay, Martinez, Nicholas Y Diaz.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Villarino Y Varus and by visitors to Fernandez.

After the conclusion of this match on matchday 11, the Ourense was placed in fifth position with 45 points, while the Fisterra he is in eighth place with 33 points.

The following day will face the Ourense with the As Pontes. For his part, Fisterra will be measured against Ribadumia.

Data sheetOurense:Borja, Varo, Alfredo, Pablo Corzo, Vieytes, Gabi, Hugo García (Rodriguez, min.72), Melo (Alberto Marcos, min.57), Carlos (Raul Champi, min.57), Tiago Rodríguez (Rubén Durán, min .72) and VillarinoFisterra:Bouzi, Bilal, Martínez (Pablo Vigo, min.63), Aaron Lopez, Mackay (Herbert, min.46), Nicholas (Lobelos, min.68), Diego Cespón, Fernandez, Julián, Ramos and Diaz (Marcote, min. 69)Stadium:O CoutoGoals:Tiago Rodríguez (1-0, min. 56) and Hugo García (2-0, min. 66)