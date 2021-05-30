Ourense beat CSD Arzua 1-0 at home

05/29/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

The Ourense added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Arzua, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the O Couto. The Ourense He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Viveiro CF. On the visitors’ side, the CSD Arzua won the UD Atios at home 4-0 and previously he also did away from home, against the Pontellas by 0-1. With this defeat the CSD Arzua was placed in third position at the end of the match, while the Ourense is fourth.

The game started in a positive way for him Ourense, who opened the scoring with a goal from Hugo Garcia in minute 10. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 1-0 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Ourense gave entrance to Charly, Alberto Marcos, Vieytes Y Ruben Duran for Carlos, Melo, Tiago Rodriguez Y Hugo Garcia, Meanwhile he Arzua gave entrance to Ivan garcia, Miguez, Potato Y Marcos Garcia for Knoll, Sources, Pedro Delgado Y Dani white.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two for Alfred Y Alberto Marcos, of the local team and four for Taboada, Dani white, Vivito Y Jorge Tome, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Ourense is left with 39 points and Arzua with 43 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Ourense is against him Paiosaco-Irons, Meanwhile he CSD Arzua will face the Ribadumia.

Data sheetOurense:Borja, Alfredo, Viti, Pablo Corzo, Varo, Melo (Alberto Marcos, min.67), Tiago Rodríguez (Vieytes, min.78), Villarino, Gabi, Hugo García (Rubén Durán, min.78) and Carlos (Charly, min.61)CSD Arzua:Raúl Marqueta, Queiruga, Jorge Tomé, Pedro Delgado (Potato, min.66), Brais P., Taboada, Vivito, Otero (Iván García, min.45), Dani Blanco (Marcos García, min.66), Iker and Fuentes (Miguez, min.45)Stadium:O CoutoGoals:Hugo García (1-0, min. 10)