Ourense and Viveiro CF draw 3-3 and the points are shared

04/10/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The Ourense and the Viveiro tied three in the duel held this Saturday in the O Couto. After the result obtained, the Orense team is sixth after the end of the match, while the Viveiro CF is third.

The first part of the game started in an unbeatable way for him Viveiro CF, who opened the scoring with a bit of Burundarena in minute 12. But later the Orense team achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Melo in the 30th minute. The Viveira team went ahead thanks to a goal from Edgar in the 32nd minute, concluding the first half with a 1-2 on the spotlight.

In the second period came the goal for the local team, who got the tie with another goal of Melo, which thus achieved a double in the 63rd minute. However, the visiting team took the lead in the light, putting 2-3 through a goal from Xaime at 74 minutes. He put the tables on Ourense by means of a maximum penalty goal of Amin in the 80th minute. Finally, the match ended with a 3-3 score on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the Ourense from Fernando Curras relieved Alfred, Amin, Tiago Rodriguez, Alberto Marcos Y Ruben Duran for Rodriguez, Carlos, Melo, Hugo Garcia Y Raul Champi, while the technician of the Viveiro, Chusky, ordered the entry of Facu Pérez, Diaz Y Louzao to supply bald, Meitin Y Burundarena.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card, four for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Gabi, Raul Champi, Vieytes Y Amin and by visitors to Kidron Y King.

With this result, the Ourense he gets 26 points and the Viveiro with 32 points.

The Ourense will face on the following day CSD Arzua and the Viveiro CF will play against him Ribadumia.

Data sheetOurense:Dani Sampayo, Vieytes, Pablo Corzo, Gabi, Varo, Melo (Tiago Rodríguez, min.75), Raul Champi (Rubén Durán, min.89), Carlos (Amin, min.57), Hugo García (Alberto Marcos, min. 75), Rodriguez (Alfredo, min.45) and VitiViveiro CF:Cedrón, Edgar, Xaime, Rey, Pereira, Montes, Calvo (Facu Pérez, min.62), Javi Rey, Tichu, Burundarena (Louzao, min.89) and Meitin (Diaz, min.75)Stadium:O CoutoGoals:Burundarena (0-1, min. 12), Melo (1-1, min. 30), Edgar (1-2, min. 32), Melo (2-2, min. 63), Xaime (2-3, min. 74) and Amin (3-3, min. 80)