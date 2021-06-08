Our witches are our best weapons. Trailer and poster for season 2 of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’

Freeform presents the official trailer and poster for season 2 of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’, the surprising series created and written by Eliot Laurence that in Spain we can see through Prime Video.

This second season will be released in the United States in two weeks, next Tuesday, June 22, without Amazon having set a date for our country at the moment.

