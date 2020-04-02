There are so many sporting events that we would like to experience this year, if the coronavirus epidemic does not turn everything upside down …

Even if everything obviously goes into the background when we talk about thousands of deaths all over the planet, sport is also suffering the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. The calendars are turned upside down. The Olympic Games and the Euro football tournament, the two main events of the year, have been postponed to 2021. The NBA hit break overnight. Wimbledon is canceled. Roland-Garros is staggered in September, but there is growing fear of a completely white year.

In cycling, the reports follow one another, and the Tour de France could be the next victim. Ditto for the F1 and Moto seasons, which do not know when they can start. All sports, with very rare exceptions, are affected.

And inevitably, for all enthusiasts, the lack is felt day after day. That of the soap operas that punctuate the seasons (Football Championships, European Cups, NBA, mechanical sports), or that of major events, which bloom well in spring or summer (Roland-Garros, Tour de France …). 2020 was to be a great year for sport. We still have a little hope, and if the priority is above all the health of each other,

we allow ourselves to make a few small wishes …