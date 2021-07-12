“Our studio is a fairly mutant space”

Still life made in the studio of designer Antoni Arola Photography. (Photo: Courtesy of White Paper By)

What is quality? “Something well done”, answers Daniel Ortiz, the “Dani” of Dani devito Studio, an idea that began with “that way of doing” that characterizes him and Vito Montolio. A style of their own that they impart in the different artistic projects in which they participate from Barcelona.

Art and illustration as one of the pillars of his artistic and creative direction, without forgetting the scenography, the design of spaces or products for events and festivals. That is why it contrasts that his work is a trench. “I suppose we could say that our studio is quite a mutant space.”

When did your current line of work arise?

About 4 years ago, more or less. After working for a large international firm and living in another city, we returned to Barcelona with the dream of starting our own project. We both had already had a career that you want or not, it forms an idea of ​​the work you want to do and the creative you want to be, after all. When we started with Danidevito Studio about 3 and a half years ago, that way of doing that I think characterizes us began.

How do you manage to maintain your own hallmark in a sector that produces mass design?

In our case I think it is something that comes naturally. When we work pieces of ceramics, objects or furniture design, I believe we follow ideas that have been in our minds for a long time and that now arise since we have the platform to carry them out.

Having your own style or being distinctive is not in itself something that has a special value for us, without going any further we admire many artists who work very similar styles, the interesting and unique thing in each of them manifests itself in a thousand ways not only in the final result.

We, for example, doing art direction put our creativity at the service of many firms and clients of all kinds, even there details arise that make each project something unique and personal despite being thought from the prism of a brand. We believe that our identity has much more to do with the way we work than with the end result.

Does the decoration of the places we inhabit affect our psychology?

Undoubtedly, it is not the same to live in a space full of objects than in a much more austere one, nothing is better or worse, only that each environment generates different sensations and that undoubtedly affects the emotional. I suppose that there is the magic, that each one based on what he is and feels creates his own world, one that identifies and protects him.

In your specific case, how is the study?

Our studio is an open space, with large windows on one side and lots of light. We have always dreamed of an almost empty studio, with minimal objects and resources where the only important thing is light, but in the end we are creative and our multidisciplinary nature almost always makes our workspace a trench. I suppose we could say that our studio is quite a mutant space.

Nebula table from the furniture collection in development F by Danidevito image of Guasch Studio. (Photo: Courtesy of White Paper By)

I imagine you are in Barcelona, ​​what differential value does design have in this capital compared to other European cities?

A million years ago when we were studying and starting to work in the sector, Barcelona was sold to us as that modern city champion of design that opened up to the world, it is not that over time it has not been, but that image was blurred with the passing of the years and the crises. What we do have, I don’t know if it differentiates it or not in relation to other cities, it is an absolutely fierce pool of creatives at all levels. We have traditionally been a city closely linked to design that, with better or worse platforms, has given shelter to a large number of talents that today resonate throughout the world. It may be precisely that tradition that sets us apart from other design centers in Europe or the world.

Is there a place that especially inspires you?

The Cabo de Gata in Almería.

And about artists, what key figure in international design is a reference for you?

Difficult question. It is always very committed to give a single name, more so today when we have so much information at our fingertips. We could spend a whole day giving you names and the best thing is that each one would be completely from different worlds. We both have diametrically opposite referents on many occasions

Let’s stay with a design classic like Charlotte Perriand and an architecture visionary like Antonio Lamela who today inspires the Kitsch world of the new comic that Vito is drawing

What piece of design is a ‘must’ in your life?

The 502-E corkscrew, the one that looks like an owl. It is an absolutely wonderful Spanish design.

What is quality for you?

Something well done, something that today is a challenge to achieve (this was already told by our grandparents)

The studio works for international brands, is there a firm with which you are especially excited to collaborate?

We have several collaborations that make us tremendously excited, projects of those that excite and that you will soon be able to see. If we could choose, I think it would be wonderful to work with some of the national talents that are revolutionizing fashion today. Firms like Mans or Carlota Barrera create universes that fascinate us and it would be an honor to work with them.

How are your projects received internationally?

We usually work with clients from all over the world, either based here and internationally or with companies that are located in other countries.

I think that internationality is a somewhat obsolete concept nowadays. We have one click the portfolio of any artist in the world at any time, that immediacy has broken many shackles. Taste, despite the nuances, is becoming so global that subculture and maisntream have been mixing and moving in the same frequency for a long time. The cultural barriers in our sector have melted so much that any job has an unprecedented international projection compared to when we started in this.

At the moment, and we touch wood, we continue working at a very good pace and in many types of projects so I suppose our universe is having a good reception both inside and outside our borders.

What recommendation would you give to a passionate design on a low budget?

Let him squeeze his resources and think. A lot can be done with very little, which is not to say that little is always needed. If you have a somewhat logical and decisive mind out of nowhere you can get a whole world out of it.

Do you have a project underway this year?

Fortunately we have a very busy schedule ahead of us. We continue with many projects of creative direction and set design and we return to the world of window dressing for firms such as Etnia Barcelona, ​​Castañer and other firms that are betting on creating large installations in their stores. Vito is immersed in the creation of a comic that will be released next July and creating ceramic pieces for a Hospitality project in the Balearic Islands.

