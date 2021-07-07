“Our players have a lot of experience in these situations”

07/06/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Gareth southgate, England coach, assured that his team has “a lot of experience in these situations“and that his preparation for the Eurocup semi-final match against Denmark it has been quiet.

“We are very excited about the game (of this Wednesday) because we know that we will have the support of the whole country and that’s a very nice feeling, “said Southgate at a news conference.

“We are ready for the game. The players have a lot of experience in these situations and our preparation has been very smooth. We played against a very good opponent, we knew it before the tournament and we have seen it in the last games. It’s going to be a very tight match, “he added.

The English coach also spoke about the system that England will use against Denmark, after having tried both with a defense of four and with a defense of five.

“I think for the last three years we have been flexible with our tactics. We always have to choose the correct one for each opponent. Denmark has changed a lot during their matches. Our players have experience against different systems. They know how to play against them and how to find spaces, “he explained.

In addition, the ‘Three Lions’ coach announced that all his players are available for the match, but that he has yet to make “two or three” elections for this Wednesday’s match.