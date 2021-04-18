Our planet will exceed 1.5 ° C in the 2030s, and that is a climate crisis | Life

Australian scientists consider it unlikely that the temperature estimates imposed in the 2015 Paris Agreement can be met.

A new, unflattering report concludes that global temperatures will exceed 1.5 ° C in the next decade, which could lead to natural disasters.

The Climate Council of Australia published this report last Thursday. It is an independent organization of climate scientists and health experts, but also renewable energy and policy experts working to report on the climate crisis.

“Science tells us that global mean temperature rise will likely exceed 1.5 ° C during the 2030s, and that long-term stabilization of warming to 1.5 ° C or below will be a huge challenge,” they point to the Dr. Kevin Trenberth from the National Center for Atmospheric Research and professor Christopher Fieldfrom the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

While the report is aimed at getting the Australian Parliament to take action, it does collect data of a general nature. Specifically, the report calls for Australia to reduce emissions by 75 percent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2035 to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement, which means limiting heating to well below 2ºC.

“Achieving net zero by 2050 is at least a decade too late and carries a strong risk of irreversible global climate disruption at levels incompatible with maintaining well-functioning human societies,” the authors of this report have written.

Climate change will hit some areas of the planet more violently than others, especially developing countries and the poorest areas.

In the report, they repeat on several occasions, Global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5 ° C in the 2030s based on temperature increases in recent years. The report is not at all unreasonable, given that year after year, record temperatures have been exceeded during the months of June and July.

In any case, they affirm, “that it is not yet too late”, and that limiting any tenth of temperature during this century will make a lot of difference. “Every tenth of a degree really matters: 1.8 ° C is better than 1.9 ° C and it is much better than 2 ° C.”

It should be noted that the 2015 Paris Agreement seeks to limit global temperatures to a maximum of 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, and this report ensures that they could be exceeded even during the next decade, which would be, without doubt, bad news.