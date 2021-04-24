Our Place’s Biggest Sale of the Season: Score $ 30 Off the Always Pan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. AND! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

The internet’s favorite pan is on sale!

If you’ve been eyeing Our Place’s Always Pan, it’s time to seal the deal while it’s on sale. When you use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout, you can score the 8-in-1 pan for $ 115 compared to $ 145 — but only through 5/4!

In case you’re unfamiliar with the Always Pan, it’s a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coated pan that is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces. It offers ultimate convenience with a custom stainless steel steamer basket, nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest, and pour spouts. And it comes in six bold hues to match any kitchen’s aesthetic.

For those of you hoping to surprise your mom with a pan for Mother’s Day, customers in the US who place their orders via standard / ground shipping must do so by 4/30 in order to receive their pans before the holiday. For orders placed via express shipping, the cutoff is 5/3.

For the pan that will change your life, scroll below!