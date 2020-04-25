The stoppage of Brazilian football due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus is causing clubs to look for alternative ways to maintain their cash. In an interview with Rádio Globo, the marketing director at Corinthians, Caio Campos, spoke about the challenge.

“It is a complicated moment, where we have to rethink, restructure and have enough patience to understand what will happen. Not only in our ball market, but in all trade segments that are experiencing difficulties. We are not it is different. As we deal with entertainment and sports, our ordeal is still only at the beginning, we have no expectations for things to come back. We will have to be creative and work fast so that it passes quickly “, he said.

Caio Campos, marketing director at Corinthians, spoke about Timão’s situation during the coronavirus pandemic

On April 14, Corinthians football director, Duílio Monteiro Alves, admitted that some sponsors stopped depositing the amounts related to the agreements with the team. Caio Campos spoke about Timão’s situation with the other partners.

“The other sponsors are paying, but we have to understand the moment as a whole. The conversations are being individual with the partners. We have today, directly linked to professional football, twelve partners. Each of a segment, of a Some are being very affected, impacted by the moment. This is reflected in the clubs, Corinthians is no exception. Everyone we talk to in marketing and sports management groups is suffering from these problems. Our attitude is to sit down individually with all partners and understand how far we can go so that the club is not so harmed. The conversations are being good, within the scenario that we have, but tough and complex “, he explained.

The marketing director of Alvinegro also said that he does not believe that things will be as they were after the pandemic, either in the sponsorship scenario or even on the field.

“No, I think that going back to what they were before we have neither in the relationship with the sponsors nor in the way we face football. It will have a very big impact on our product, in the way we relate to our fans. Social media was already an important tool in this process, where Corinthians has always been a reference, but it still doesn’t meet the need and volumes we need to deliver to our current sponsors. , which creates the necessary distance in this moment that we are living in. It is still not enough to maintain all the levels of revenue and planning that we had done for 2020 and until 2021. I think that a lot of things will have to be revised, even in in terms of structure, “he said.

Finally, Caio Campos spoke about the idea of ​​the president of the Deliberative Council of Corinthians, Antonio Goulart, in proposing the sale of tickets for a fictitious game.

“We received from the President of the Council a very nice idea that we had already been talking about. It is very similar to what he put, but in a slightly different way. We are making a system of selling tickets for fans to be present at the Arena in games with closed gates. We want to get Fiel in during this time when there will be no fans. We want a nice project for the fans to be present without being physically there. adapted to these new guidelines that we are doing to launch this project. We should launch it in about ten days “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette





