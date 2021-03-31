Our obsession with selfies has a scientific explanation: the Narcissus effect

On the beach, in the field, in front of the mirror … whoever has not taken a selfie in his life, cast the first stone. Isn’t it funny how human beings, out of the thousand uses that we could give a camera, prioritize taking pictures of ourselves?

This story also appeared in The Conversation

The ancient Greeks already warned us with the narcissus myth from the danger of getting caught up in our own reflection. But where does this obsession with selfies and ourselves come from? The answer is in our brain, attention and its special effects.

The self plays with an advantage

Attention is the mechanism that our brain has to filter the information that continuously reaches us through the sensory organs. It softens the irrelevant to highlight what is important to us, given a specific situation or moment.

For example, if we hear our name in the middle of the tumult of a bar, it will act as a hook. That will make our attention is directed towards that area of ​​the room that we previously ignored. This attentional effect has a clear evolutionary value. After all, in a social environment, it is advantageous to prioritize the processing of self-related information, for being relevant to us.

Similar to what happens with the name, another representative element of our identity, our face, also enjoys this processing advantage. Studies show that we recognize our face better and in less time compared to other familiar faces.

But doesn’t this happen simply because ours is the face we know best? Well no. This advantage goes beyond familiarity, since it is observed before the self in any of its forms: one’s own name, one’s own face… But also with elements that have been artificially associated with oneself, such as avatars or even geometric figures.

The Narcissus effect that triggers our fascination with selfies

In our Cognitive Neuroscience laboratory, located in the Autonomous University of Madrid, we wanted to go a step further to discover what happens in our brain when we see our face by, for example, taking a selfie. And find out if there really are differences at the level of neural processing between ours and other faces.

Using electroencephalography, a tool that allows us to know the electrical activity emitted by our neurons, we were able to verify that the face itself has a more efficient processing compared to other known ones. And this happens due to the action of certain attentional mechanisms that operate rapidly in our brain.

Specifically, when we perceive our own image when viewing the photo after taking the selfie, an attentional game is triggered in two times. At first, ego-oriented attention encourages access to autobiographical information, allowing us to recognize ourselves more quickly. Although the most fascinating thing is what happens next.

Fresco from the 1st century BC from Pompeii depicting Narcissus. Preserved in the Museo Archeologico Nazionale in Naples

After self-recognition, there is a mobilization of our cognitive resources to the brain areas. These are specialized in facial processing (such as the fusiform gyrus), which translates into an attentional “hook” towards our own face. That is why our own face has the ability to hijack and retain our attention for a longer time compared to other faces that we also know. Maybe that’s why our apparent obsession with selfies comes off.

A similar conclusion was also reached a few years ago by Belgian and Dutch neuroscientists through a study of eye-tracker, a visual tracking tool. In it, it was evidenced the difficulty that the participants had to disengage their gaze, and therefore their attention, from their own face once they detected it among others. The next time they show us a group photo in which we appear, I am sure that we will all remember (and see) this phenomenon.

Ultimately, everything points to the fact that, like poor Narcissus, in a certain way we too get caught up in our own reflection. And this gives a lot to think about. In an increasingly self-centered society, are we being victims of an attentional mechanism that has a clear evolutionary meaning? Does the proliferation of selfies make sense?

Caught in the me

The extreme of this bias towards ourselves can be observed in patients suffering from certain psychiatric illnesses who, by excess or by default, suffer altered ego processing. Specifically, in the case of depression, a link between rumination has been established. It is a characteristic symptom of this disease that appears when the focus of attention remains “hooked” to a real or imaginary thought / element causing discomfort, and a hyperfocusing on oneself.

Therefore, the study of the self, beyond giving us the odd clue about our curious behavior on social networks, perhaps one day will also allow us to understand if a malfunction of their attentional mechanisms could be behind this type of symptomatology. And, who knows, even being able to alleviate it.

More on this topic