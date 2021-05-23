“Our mix of operator and integrator allows us to provide valuable solutions to customers” | Interviews | Operators

Miguel Ángel Sánchez, CEO of Deutsche Telekom Global Business.

In November 2020 you announced that Deutsche Telekom Global Business was starting its operations in Spain, what is your assessment of these first months?

A positive balance Because in a scenario like the current one, with a complex situation, we have stabilized the company by setting up the processes that have been necessary both at the level of human resources and finances … We have been able to set up a sales department, define a business strategy and initiate it. Now what we have to do is develop our identity in the market, the go to market. It has been a challenge and it is going well, we are gaining traction and reaching more clients.

Currently, how many people work for this division in our country? Are you planning to expand the workforce?

Are 130 people and we plan to increase the workforce, but it will not be a huge expansion, but a sustained one. We want to grow continuously, non-disruptively. We not only have a commercial and service structure, but also local delivery (and we also combine it with international delivery), this makes us add value to our clients.

What business partners do you have?

We have a lot. Depending on the different parts of our portfolio (WAN connectivity, LAN …), we work with the leaders of each sector like Cisco, Huawei, Aruba, Juniper, VMware …

Explain me in detail. The new subsidiary includes telco and connectivity services for companies and the public sector, what is your offer? What solutions and services does it consist of and what differentiates it from the competition?

This new subsidiary was born from a strategic change of Deutsche Telekom that has its origin in Germany and that is oriented to enhance telecommunications services internationally. For this, the creation of companies that define their own market strategy is established.

Our offer consists of communication services has a very wide range: give connectivity to global companies around the world; services MPLS and SD-WAN and also SASE. We also have services of unified communications in an integrator and maintenance environment in environments LAN and Wi-Fi.

The most relevant thing is to highlight the mix of operator and integrator what are we. We have global solutions to meet local needs. And in that local layer is where we add that value. We have a consultative profile, more of an integrator, which allows us to adapt to the specific needs of our clients. Thanks to that we offer a consultative approach to meet business needs.We come from T-System so we have 20 years of experience in business services and that is the image we have in the market, a quality image. It is in our DNA to provide a quality service.

From your portfolio, what are Spanish companies demanding the most?

They are clearly very focused on SD-WAN connectivity. It is our main focus and where we see a lot of interest today.

In the first phase of the pandemic, a quick adaptation to teleworking. Now that those specific, transitional needs have passed, we see transformative projects that the market has begun to activate by requesting software-defined connectivity solutions with built-in security. What is being demanded the most is a SASE environment that ensures access to the cloud.

In addition to SD-WAN and SASE, another point of attention is being the unified cloud communications, have become a must.

And speaking of clients, which ones do you have in your portfolio? Are they mainly large accounts?

We have a presence in the public sector, but more in private. Our main block of large clients comes from the environment of the automotive. However, we are now focusing on those large accounts and also some medium ones. The concept mid-market It is very broad and we understand it as companies with between 100 and 200 users, international clients, with different locations.

Although the model we inherited from T-Systems focuses on a large client, we are going to focus our efforts on one of a smaller size, contributing our knowledge to accompany this profile of medium-sized companies, companies that undertake the challenge of internationalization.

Deutsche Telekom’s movement with the creation of this unit reminds me a lot of BT’s… Competition in this industry is very great, low cost is imposed and operators begin to turn their business towards the corporate world. Is business services becoming the goose that lays the golden eggs for telcos?

We have never dedicated ourselves to B2C, but we know how the market is moving and there is fierce competition with unreasonable prices.

The B2B environment moves in other directions, there is a lot of competition, but the the fact that you can add value is perceived as something relevant to customers. We are going to continue in this segment in which there are also many players, but in which we have an advantage: the fact of being able to undertake very important and complex projects in medium-sized companies. That mix of operator and integrator I was talking about before gives us a interesting flexibility.

Global Business will be in close collaboration with T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s digital services subsidiary. How will this cooperation take shape?

It takes place every day. There are many services in which we are together and we continue together. It is a very powerful collaboration that is defined in different formats.

There are many IT and communications proposals. In fact, We present ourselves in UTE in projects where we believe that we add. There are others, however, in which T-Systems has a larger target. We do not fight each other: IT in T-Systems and communications in Global Business.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the role of telecommunications, however, the business is also suffering. Could we talk about a bittersweet moment? How are you perceiving it from your company?

Deutsche Telekom globally has had a spectacular year, with growth in revenues and profits. But if we analyze that data in detail, in Spain we have had difficult moments. The telco sector has been a lever, an enhancer, helping customers at key moments and making their business possible, but if the customer experiences difficulties, you suffer too.

In pure communication services there has been an increase, but in others not so much. It was a bittersweet moment, Yes.

What are the business prospects for the remainder of the year and 2022?

Our goal is to have a double-digit growth in the next three years. This is the year of pipeline generation and for the second semester we will specify opportunities. We have a slow selling cycle, but we expect to see market traction.

What trends will define the sector in the coming years? Greater concentration, a lot of cloud … will the public cloud be the basis of the operators’ business?

As trends I would name relocation of resources and the need for mobility who has brought the Covid-19 and is going to stay.

On the other hand, it will continue with the migration to the cloud, a trend that was already there, but has now been impacted by the situation that has shown that it is more efficient to go to the cloud.

He too Software Defined everything (SDx), not only from communications, but throughout the technological environment. There is a lot of interest in end-to-end orchestrated solutions, from Wi-Fi to cloud connectivity with SD-WAN and SASE leading the way.

And, of course, the subject of safety. All the trends we mentioned above dilute the perimeter of the network. For this reason, proposals are imposed that respond to the Security by desing. It is one of the challenges that we have before us, to make a comprehensive design in which security is from the origin.

On the other hand, 5G is going to take center stage and will go hand in hand with the increase in connected things (IoT). In the B2B world, this technology will respond to different needs under a single network deployment. Thanks to its low latency, it will allow it to provide services to end users and make the connected and autonomous vehicle possible, augmented reality and respond to the high density of Internet of Things devices.

Finally, I would cite the omnichannel, emphasizing that customer service has become a much more online process. Likewise, an optimization and automation of business processes is being imposed.

What are the next steps for Global Business in Spain?

We intend to incorporate into our portfolio IoT solutions during this year. We will also work on launching solutions 5G campus (under B2B services), a sector in which we have a lot of knowledge in Germany, but which is based on private LTE. We are working with partners to see how to implement these solutions. This will probably be underway by the beginning of next year.