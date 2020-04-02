With you the official trailer of ‘Unit’, the original Movistar + series that will hit the platform next May. An ambitious production based on the unknown work of the National Police unit that fights against terrorism, one of the most effective in the world.

The series is a thriller whose script has had the collaboration of real members of this National Police unit for the first time; a meticulous work of documentation and investigation that combines entertainment with a topical plot, and that offers an unknown perspective of police work through a complex anti-terrorist operation led by this Unit and covering different countries.

Created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini and produced in collaboration with Vaca Films, ‘Unit’ It has been shot in numerous national locations such as Madrid, Catalua, Melilla, Mlaga or Galicia, and international ones, such as the French cities of Perpignan and Toulouse or the locations of Lagos and Makoko (both in Nigeria).

It is a not well-known fact that, since March 11, 2004, Spain is one of the countries with the most anti-terrorist operations in the world. Through its six 50-minute episodes ‘Unit’ reveals how the members of the Police Investigation Unit led by Commissioner Chief Carla act and live. Normal and anonymous people capable of achieving extraordinary victories.

The members of this Unit are interpreted by Nathalie Poza (Goya for Best Leading Actress for ‘I don’t know how to say goodbye’) in the role of Carla Torres; Michel Noher as Marcos, Head of the Investigation Group and partner of Carla, with whom he is in the process of divorce; Marian lvarez (winner of the Goya for the best leading actress for ‘La herida’), who plays Miriam; Luis Zahera (winner of the Goya for best supporting actor for ‘El reino’), who plays Sergio; Spanish actress of Persian origin Fariba Sheikhan as Agent Najwa; Ral Fernndez de Pablo as Roberto; and Carlos Blanco as Ramn.

Fele Martnez, Alba Bersab, Francesc Orella and Pepo Oliva are also part of the main cast of this production, which also has a varied international casting with names such as Amina Leony, Moussa Echarif, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Omar Bentaleb , Bouzan Hadawi, Said El Mouden or Tarik Rmili.

On the other hand, the international trip of ‘Unit’ has already started. After doing the same with other original Movistar + productions such as ‘El embarcadero’, ‘Arde Madrid’ or ‘Perfect life’, Beta Film will once again be in charge of distributing the rights to this series outside our borders and has announced that HBO has acquired its rights for Latin America.

The arrest in Spain of the world’s most wanted terrorist leader makes the country the main terrorist target.

A countdown has started without the population knowing it and the members of the Special Unit against Jihadist Terrorism, led by Commissioner Carla Torres, face the secret mission of dismantling it against the clock, while trying to resolve the conflicts of personal lives. that their trade has, in part, taken from them.

A fast-paced thriller based on the little-known reality of a group of flesh-and-blood people with apparently normal lives whose faces are unknown because there are victories that must be invisible.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.