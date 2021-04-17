“Our leaders cannot keep burying their heads in the sand”: AI reacted to shooting in Indianapolis

15 minutes. The NGO Amnesty International (AI) insisted this Friday on the need to reform with “common sense” the legislation in the United States (USA) to restrict the use of weapons, after the shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Indianapolis (Indiana), in which at least 8 people died.

“The need for gun safety could not be clearer. Most Americans agree that we must pass gun reform with common sense, but for nearly 27 years, Congress has not acted,” he said. AI in the face of this new shooting. In its statement the NGO asked a law that “gives priority to human lives“.

At least 8 people were killed Thursday night in a shooting at a FedEx postal service warehouse in Indianapolis, authorities said.

In addition to the 8 killed in the attack, the perpetrator appears to have committed suicide.

This incident is the fifth multi-casualty shooting in the US in recent weeks. The one that occurred on March 22 in a Colorado supermarket, with 10 deaths, was the one that caused the most fatalities.

“We are devastated to learn that another devastating mass shooting has occurred. Waking up to news of such incredible acts of violence should not be part of our lives or our daily routines.“says the Amnesty International (AI) statement, which describes the past weeks as” mentally exhausting. “

In addition, AI mentions the death of a 13-year-old boy at the hands of a policeman in Chicago (Illinois) during a persecution that occurred on March 29. Finally stated: “Our elected leaders cannot keep hiding their heads in the sand”.