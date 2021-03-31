Our Latin Beauty: Vanessa De Roide is pregnant

Mezcalent Vanessa De Roide announces that she is pregnant.

Vanessa De Roide is happier than ever after making it known that she is in sweet expectation of her second child, the result of her marriage to the Spanish businessman Jorge Menéndez.

The Puerto Rican, known for having been crowned as Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2012, announced the news through her official account on the Instagram platform.

“And now how do I explain that you are going to have to share your toys?”

Personalities of Nuestra Belleza Latina such as Francisca Lachapel, Ana Patricia Gámez and Greidys Gil did not take long to react with messages of congratulations for Vanessa De Roide for the announcement of her pregnancy: “What good news! Congratulations”, “Congratulations, Vane . What a beautiful blessing ”,“ What a beauty! Congratulations Vanessa! Penelope is going to love being the older sister. “

De Roide became a mother for the first time with the arrival of her daughter Penelope in July 2018. At that time, the birth of the beauty queen’s first-born was a few weeks ahead of the date set by her specialists in Headboard.

“This is Penelope Menéndez De Roide. He weighed 8.5 pounds (3.85 kilos) and was 21 inches (53 centimeters) tall. We love her, ”the famous Puerto Rican wrote through her social networks to confirm the birth of her daughter in July 2018.

In a revealing and exclusive interview with Francisca Lachapel for the show “Despierta América” in 2018, Vanessa De Roide revealed that she suffered three losses before she could make her dream of becoming a mother come true. During the conversation, the beauty queen confessed that she did not rule out the idea of ​​resorting to adoption or a surrogate belly after several failed attempts at pregnancy.

Currently, De Roide fully enjoys her role as a mother along with her professional commitments as National Director of the prestigious Miss Earth Puerto Rico beauty pageant.

Vanessa De Roide: How long have you been married?

Vanessa De Roide and Jorge Menéndez vowed eternal love at a luxurious wedding that took place in November 2014 in the city of Miami, Florida. For the celebration, the couple was accompanied by their closest friends and family.

The wedding of the lovers was broadcast exclusively by Univision’s “Sábado Gigante”, this because the Puerto Rican was performing as one of the models on the television show of the important Spanish-speaking media.

Alejandra Espinoza and Marisela De Montecristo were some of the beauty queens of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” who accompanied Vanessa de Roide during her wedding celebration with Jorge Menéndez.

De Roide and Menéndez got engaged in February 2014 in a romantic celebration that was organized by the Spanish businessman in the paradisiacal Florida Keys. Before the unexpected proposal, the television presenter gave a resounding “yes” to her boyfriend, with whom she had a consolidated love relationship for some time.

Follow Now Same on Instagram