Our Latin Beauty: Photos by Aleyda Ortiz

Getty Aleyda Ortiz was crowned “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2014.

Aleyda Enid Ortiz Rodríguez, artistically known as Aleyda Ortiz, is one of the three Puerto Rican women who have managed to be crowned “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in the history of the important television production of Univision.

Ortiz was the winner of the eighth season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” that was broadcast by Univision during 2014. At that time, the beauty queen captivated the Spanish-speaking audience with her undeniable physical beauty and her overwhelming personality that they positioned her as one of the great favorites of the competition from the beginning.

Before being part of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, the Puerto Rican model was one of the participants of the Miss Universe Puerto Rico in its 2014 edition, managing to become the first finalist of the beauty pageant. A short time later, Aleyda Ortiz represented Puerto Rico at the Miss Intercontinental.

Ortiz has been married to financial advisor Ricardo Casanova since March 2019. The couple began their love affair in 2016 and got engaged at the end of 2018.

Casanova is known for offering helpful financial advice to his 15,000 followers on the Instagram platform.

The husband of the talented Puerto Rican is a graduate of important educational institutions in the state of Florida such as the University of Miami and Florida International University.

Today, the name of Aleyda Ortiz is known to thousands of Hispanics in the United States thanks to her outstanding career at Univision since she was crowned “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2014.

Ortiz has served in recent months as host of television productions such as “Gangas + Deals” and “El News Café”, both broadcast on Univision.

Along with her role as a television presenter, the interpreter is one of the contestants in the new season of “Mira Quien Baila”, one of the most tuned television competitions in Univision programming.

Aleyda Ortiz is followed by more than 419 thousand people on Instagram, which makes her one of the most popular Univision personalities on the digital platform.

Through her profile on the social network, Ortiz often shares photographs of her striking outfits that serve as inspiration for the thousands of fans who follow her and admire her characteristic style of clothing.

In July 2020, Aleyda Ortiz was one of the guests of the special “Nuestra Belleza Latina: El Reencuentro”, a television production of Univision that had the participation of several winners of the competition to talk about their anecdotes during their years of reign.

The public has positioned Ortiz as one of the great favorites in the history of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”. Despite the fact that several years have passed since his triumph, the affection and admiration of the public remains intact for the Puerto Rican star.

Ortiz has a very noble heart, which is why he has repeatedly been involved with social causes that fight for initiatives in his native Puerto Rico. While in the United States she is one of the collaborators of the “USA Telethon” which is held annually.

The charisma, simplicity and latent desire to succeed have made Aleyda Ortiz a synonym of reference for the new generation of stars in the television industry in the United States.

