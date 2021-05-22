“Our investigation will reveal many surprises”

Morocco maintains one more day the pulse with Spain as a result of the unprecedented crisis unleashed by the presence in Spanish territory of the General Secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim ghali. This Saturday, the Moroccan government has indicated that there are “four generals of a Maghreb country “, alluding to Algeria, involved in the entry “fraudulent and with forged documents” from Ghali to Spain.

This was expressed in a statement to the press by the director general of Political Affairs of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Yazough, who has asked Spain to carry out “an investigation, which we hope will be transparent, to clarify this case.” That research, according to Yazough, “can reveal numerous surprises“.

Among them, he has detailed, “the complicity (in the admission of Ghali in Spain, where he is hospitalized for coronavirus) and interference of four generals from a Maghreb country“, which he has not expressly named, although days ago the same Foreign Ministry stressed that Ghali entered Spain with an Algerian passport and from Algiers.

Fouad Yazough

Director General of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco

“Y we will reveal more details in due course“, said Yazough, thanks to the fact that” the Moroccan (intelligence) services are among the most effective “, and that it was they who revealed Ghali’s presence in Spain on April 19.

Likewise, Yazough has once again repeated the ideas expressed two days ago by Minister Naser Burita that Spain “must explain to his public opinion “the details of the entry of Ghali, above all because “they know that he is being prosecuted by Spanish citizens, in Spanish courts and for crimes committed in part in Spain.”

For the moment, it has concluded, Spain “has taken sides with the victims of heinous crimes and the criminal responsible for the death of dozens of Spaniards, as well as rapes, torture and disappearances “, referring to the crimes of which Ghali is accused.